Is Tesla's New Wireless Charging Platform Worth The $300 Price Tag?

Elon Musk has displayed an uncanny knack for hawking quirky accessories from his portfolio of brands. Early on, there was Boring Company's $500 Not-A-Flamethrower which was little more than a gussied-up propane torch from a hardware store. And who could forget the Tesla red satin short shorts for $69.420, emblazoned with the alphanumeric "S3XY" on the back? Kudos if you quickly figured out what S3XY represents.

Now, Tesla is bringing you a wireless charger that it says, "provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously" and admittedly, it's a pretty darn good one. Succeeding where Apple failed with its AirPower mat, Tesla's simply named Wireless Charging Platform utilizes technology licensed from FreePower, a company formerly known as Aira. In 2019, Aira cofounders Eric Goodchild and Jake Slatnick made an impressive presentation on the television show Shark Tank, securing an investment from three of the five sharks.

A year after Shark Tank, the company rolled out its first wireless charging pad called the Nomad Base Station Pro. While the product received generally positive reviews, its $229 price tag was criticized as being expensive. At $300, Tesla's Wireless Charging Platform is more expensive still. Though to be fair, the Tesla charger has FreePower 2.0 technology, which increases the number of charging coils from 18 to 30, ensuring that your phone or other device will charge regardless of its orientation or where it's placed on the pad.