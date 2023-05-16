What Happened To Aira From Shark Tank Season 11?

When Aira cofounders Eric Goodchild and Jake Slatnick appeared on ABC's Shark Tank in 2019, it was certainly one of the more memorable presentations to grace the popular show, where entrepreneurs seek investment capital and sometimes mentorship. That's because Eric holds a Guinness World Record for making the most powerful Bi-Polar Tesla Coil and demonstrated a smaller version during the duo's pitch. Standing as tall as a person, the homemade coil shot a fat arc of light and sound around a metal cage, both impressing and entertaining the sharks.

Aira's product was a wireless charging pad that differed from existing technology because it was large enough to charge several devices at one time, such as phones, tablets, earbuds, and more. Additionally, the charging pad incorporated an array of coils that aren't hyper-sensitive to device placement, an issue that plagues less advanced wireless chargers. This was essentially the same premise as Apple's AirPower except, you know, successful.

Businessman Mark Cuban was the first shark to decline the opportunity to invest, citing that charging pads in general may have a limited lifespan in favor of wireless chargers that operate via sound-based technology which doesn't require a physical pad. Clothing mogul Damon John echoed a similar sentiment and also passed on the deal, but Aira was able to secure an investment with the three remaining sharks, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary.