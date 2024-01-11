Mercedes Brings A Solution For EV Drivers To CES 2024 (But There's Still A Big Problem)

Faster charging for electric cars may bring new drivers over from their internal combustion vehicles, Mercedes' top tech executive predicts, but those advances will still struggle against one of the most commonly cited reasons for not going electric. Although the German automaker already has a six-strong lineup of EVs in its U.S. portfolio, it's preparing the way for a far more affordable range of cars — and the potential concerns drivers may have about them.

In the near future, the first EVs using the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) will arrive: initially, a family of four electric cars and SUVs based on the Concept CLA Class. Despite Mercedes' positioning in the auto world, they'll actually be the most affordable models it offers, a gateway into ownership that also comes with the automaker's most cutting-edge EV technology.

In a roundtable with Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chief Technology Officer for the automaker, at CES 2024 this week — where Mercedes hosted SlashGear — the exec was blunt about the challenges electric vehicles face to grow adoption, particularly in urban areas. Schäfer also proved pessimistic about just how quickly one of the biggest headaches EV owners still experience might be solved.