How To Remove A Spotify Follower: An Easy Guide

Towards the end of the year, many of us scramble to share our Spotify Wrapped across our social media platforms with our friends, followers, and people in between. While for many people, it can be harmless fun to share which artists have tugged your heartstrings all year long, it's not necessarily true for everybody. For some of us, music preferences can reveal a lot about ourselves and our intimate states, especially when we're going through an emotional time.

For example, some songs and playlists could potentially remind us of ex-lovers or loved ones who have passed away. Some songs that we may have loved at some point may trigger anxiety or shame when played again months later. Because of this, sharing our music history can be quite intrusive, especially with people we don't feel comfortable being vulnerable with.

While you could simply listen to your music offline or utilize Spotify's private listening mode, it's also possible that there are people in your life who you don't mind having access to your unfiltered music listening history. So, if you're just hoping to remove a single person from accessing your Spotify profile, here are a few ways to do it.