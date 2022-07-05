How To Block Music You Don't Like On Spotify

You can block any artist on Spotify and mute their songs quite easily. However, it can only be done on mobile. But once you block the artist on mobile, it won't show up on any other devices. Here's how to do it (via Spotify Community.)

1. On Spotify's mobile app, go to the page of the artist you want to block. You can get there by searching for them and tapping their name.

2. On the artist's page, tap on the three dots next to the "Follow" button.

3. In the menu, tap on "Don't Play This Artist."

Now, Spotify won't recommend any songs from this artist anywhere, across all your devices. If you want to unblock the artist, go back to their page and head to the same menu, and this time tap on "Allow to play this artist." Then you can listen to their music again and it may be recommended to you.