5 Fun Tech Christmas Gift Ideas For Someone Who Already Has Everything
Holiday shopping can be a stressful ordeal especially when you're tasked with gifting something to a person already accustomed to buying what they want and need without hesitation. While it may seem like a challenge the closer you get to Christmas, it's still very possible to score online shopping deals and find unexpected items to buy for the person who seems to have it all.
The best route to take when shopping for people who have everything they need already is to go for products that are useful, nostalgic, or entertaining. You don't have to blow the bank and splurge for the perfect Christmas present: simply find something that you think is unique enough that they won't buy it for themselves.
Amazon is a great shopping platform to use during the holidays, especially for last-minute purchases. Apart from the ability to create and share wishlists, it has useful features that make it easy to discover cool products. During Christmastime, Amazon compiles a collection of great holidays gifts you can get for almost anyone. To save you the trouble, below is a roundup of fun and tech-leaning gift ideas from Amazon to get the hard-to-shop-for person in your life. Recommendations are mostly based on professional and customer ratings and reviews. Consider jumping on these suggestions soon if you want your order to arrive in time for the holidays.
Mini projector
If the person you're shopping for is an entertainment tech aficionado, then they likely already have a well-equipped home entertainment system. A fun and interesting thing to add to their arsenal of electronic gadgets may be one that they can also conveniently bring with them while traveling. The VISSPL Mini Projector has full HD 1080p resolution and is compatible with most laptops, TV sticks, gaming consoles, and smartphones. It comes with a tripod, remote control, and HDMI and AV cables that make it easy for you to use on the go.
Right now, the mini projector is on sale on Amazon for $58.99 — a 41% discount. To connect it to a smartphone, though, they'd need an extra HDMI adapter. Furthermore, due to copyright restrictions, content from streaming services like Netflix or Hulu will need to be played through a TV stick before they're able to project it. If they don't already have one, consider getting them a Fire TV Stick as well, which is now on sale for $24.99 on Amazon.
Self-heating mug
For the workaholic who rarely drags themself away from their desk even for some much-needed sustenance, a useful gift idea to consider is a cup that can keep their coffee, tea, or other hot beverage warm much longer than a traditional ceramic mug. Nextmug's temperature-controlled self-heating mug can take up to 14 ounces of liquid and keep it at their preferred level of hotness. The mug itself is made of stainless steel and has a ceramic matte finish as well as a spill-resistant lid that'll keep the drink warm even longer. It comes with a battery-powered docking coaster that they can keep on their desk to maintain beverage warmth indefinitely through three built-in heat settings: warm, hot, and piping. They also have the option of using the cup off-coaster.
The Nextmug self-heating mug, normally listed at $129.95, is currently on sale for $99.95 on Amazon. It comes in a variety of colors and is hailed as one of the top ten best-selling products listed in the Tea & Espresso Beverage Warmers category.
Classic video game handheld emulator
Although this gift idea may seem a bit niche, if you give it to someone who has a penchant for anything to do with video games, they may find it incredibly entertaining and nostalgic. The Miyoo Mini Plus Handheld Game Console has over 10,000 classic games encompassing old-school systems like NES, SNES, Game Boy, Family Computer, Playstation 1, and many more. The device itself also has the rectangular brick design that may be familiar to people who were kids in the 1980s and 90s. It's also got an efficient, rechargeable, and replaceable lithium battery that can provide up to 7 hours of gameplay when fully charged. Moreover, the 64GB SD card come already preloaded with retro games.
The best thing about this handheld video game emulator is that It's extremely lightweight and portable. It's a great alternative to playing games on a mobile phone. It also comes with a protective case that lets them keep the device and all its accessories in one place and can be taken anywhere they go. Right now, the Miyoo Mini Plus is available on Amazon for $79.99 and comes in four colors.
Smartphone photo printer
A great Christmas gift to consider for that special someone who likes documenting every moment (i.e. taking pictures on their phone) is a way to instantly print out their photos to display however they want. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer can connect to a user's mobile phone via Bluetooth. Using the companion mobile app, doodles, stickers, and other effects can be applied to images on their camera roll before printing them out.
This particular smartphone photo printer can only be used with Fujifilm branded Instax Mini instant film. To get your gift's recipient started on their photo-printing extravaganza, you can buy the portable printer in the color Ash White along with 40 sheets of film for $132.97 on Amazon. While you're at it, consider adding more Instax Mini instant film to your gift bundle, which you can purchase in a variety of quantities.
Cellphone sanitizer
While this particular gift idea may not exactly fit most people's bill for "fun," it's certainly something almost anybody can benefit from using, including people who are notoriously difficult to shop for. The Phonesoap 3 is a nifty device designed to disinfect not just your phones, but other high-touch and germ-prone items as well like your keys, wallets, earbuds, and small jewelry, among other things. By encasing objects in a chamber that's fully exposed to UV-C light, germs and bacteria can be done away with in only a matter of ten minutes.
Apart from its disinfecting feature, the Phonesoap 3 can also double as a universal cellphone charger, thanks to its built-in USB-A and USB-C ports.The santizing chamber should fit most smartphones that are 6.8 inches long and 3.74 inches wide. It comes in many colors as well, but for now, the black version is available at 50% off on Amazon for the price of $39.95.