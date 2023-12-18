How To Pair Your Alexa Voice Remote With An Amazon Fire TV Device

All Amazon Fire TV devices come with an Alexa Voice Remote. The model of the remote varies by device, but in general, most include a circular navigation pad, power button, volume controls, a voice control button, and preset app buttons (but only with newer remotes).

Your Fire TV should automatically detect and pair with the remote that came with it during initial set up. If not, you can press and hold the home button on the remote for 10 seconds to initiate pairing. However, if you want to use a new Alexa Voice Remote with your existing Fire TV device, the method to pair it is slightly different.

You can pair a new remote if your existing Amazon Fire TV remote is not working, or use multiple remotes to control one Fire TV device. Pairing a new remote also makes sense if your Fire TV came with a basic remote and you want to upgrade to a full-featured one, like the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation) or Alexa Voice Remote Pro.