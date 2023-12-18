How To Pair Your Alexa Voice Remote With An Amazon Fire TV Device
All Amazon Fire TV devices come with an Alexa Voice Remote. The model of the remote varies by device, but in general, most include a circular navigation pad, power button, volume controls, a voice control button, and preset app buttons (but only with newer remotes).
Your Fire TV should automatically detect and pair with the remote that came with it during initial set up. If not, you can press and hold the home button on the remote for 10 seconds to initiate pairing. However, if you want to use a new Alexa Voice Remote with your existing Fire TV device, the method to pair it is slightly different.
You can pair a new remote if your existing Amazon Fire TV remote is not working, or use multiple remotes to control one Fire TV device. Pairing a new remote also makes sense if your Fire TV came with a basic remote and you want to upgrade to a full-featured one, like the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation) or Alexa Voice Remote Pro.
Pair a new Alexa Voice Remote with your Fire TV device
If you've lost or damaged the original Alexa Voice Remote that came with your Fire TV device, you can buy a new remote from Amazon. Before beginning the pairing process, make sure to check the batteries in your Amazon Fire TV remote.
Next, restart your Fire TV. To do this, unplug the power cable from the outlet and then plug it back in. When the Fire TV home screen is displayed on your TV, the remote should automatically be connected. If not, here's how to manually pair it:
Press and hold the home button on the new remote for 10 seconds.
The LED light on the remote will slowly flash amber.
Keep holding the home button until the LED begins flashing rapidly.
A notification will appear on your TV screen confirming that the remote has been paired.
You can now begin using your new Alexa Voice Remote with your Amazon Fire TV.
Pair a secondary Alexa Voice Remote with your Fire TV device
Amazon also allows you to you pair an additional Alexa Voice Remote to your Fire TV device. This is useful if you tend to frequently misplace your remote, and want another one as a backup. You'll need both your old and new Alexa Voice Remotes to set this up.
Using your new remote, follow these steps:
Press and hold the home button for 10 seconds.
The LED light will slowly flash amber for about 10 seconds.
When it's ready to connect, the amber light will begin flashing faster.
Once that's done, use your old remote and follow these steps:
Go to Settings on your Fire TV.
Select Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.
Select Amazon Fire TV Remotes.
Select Add New Remote.
-
Your Fire TV will now search for and display new remotes it can connect to.
Using your old remote, select the new remote from the list.
An onscreen prompt will confirm the pairing.
Once you've paired the Amazon Fire TV remote, you can begin using it alongside your existing remote.
What to do if your Alexa Voice Remote won't pair with your Fire TV
If your Alexa Voice Remote won't pair with your Amazon Fire TV, first check the batteries. Remove and reinsert them correctly and check if the remote is working. If not, replace the batteries with new ones, and preferably, make sure they're alkaline for the best performance. Next, try moving your remote closer to your TV during the pairing process. Amazon recommends a distance no further than 10 feet or 3 meters.
You can try restarting your Fire TV and manually pair your remote again. To do this, unplug the Fire TV from the power outlet and then plug it back in. Once the home screen is displayed, press and hold the home button on the remote for 10 seconds to initiate pairing.
A new remote might not pair if you have seven controllers already paired with your Fire TV. Unpair one device and try pairing the new remote again.
You can also try using the Fire TV app to pair your remote. While you can control your Amazon Fire TV using your phone, you can also use the app to pair a new Alexa Voice Remote. Here's how:
Open the app.
Tap Settings.
Tap Controllers & Bluetooth devices.
Tap Amazon Fire TV Remotes.
Tap Add New Remote.
Select the remote you want to pair.
If nothing seems to be working, you can try resetting your Fire TV remote as a final option.