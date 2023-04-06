Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote Not Working? Here's How To Fix It

More folks than ever are ending their relationships with pricey cable television providers and turning to streaming content instead. If you don't have a smart TV, devices like Amazon's Fire TV Stick are an ideal way to add streaming functionality to older televisions for a reasonable price.

Besides streaming video like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube and music from Spotify, Pandora, and others, the Fire TV Stick also features Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, which you can access by holding the Alexa button and speaking into a microphone on the Firetstick's remote control. In addition to entertainment, Alexa controls smart home devices such as lighting, door locks, and climate control thermostats.

With so many facets of our lives impacted by this technology, it can be highly frustrating when your Fire Stick's remote control stops working. Fortunately, we're here to offer suggestions for troubleshooting a misbehaving remote.