How To Reset Your Amazon FireStick Remote

The Amazon Fire Stick is a small device that can plug into a television's HDMI port, providing access to Wi-Fi-based streaming services and apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and many others. It's a handy way to modernize HDTVs that doesn't come loaded with smart TV features of its own, and the Fire TV software (which the Fire Stick is built upon) can even be found in plenty of modern 4K televisions such as the Toshiba M550KU 4K Smart TV or the aptly-named Amazon Fire TV. The latest model of the Fire Stick, the Fire Stick 4K Max, supports 4K-resolution content with HDR passthrough and built-in Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, which could make it more tenable for streaming 4K HDR content than generic smart TV features in certain TV models.

That is, until it stops working. The Amazon Fire Stick has one critical flaw that's hard to overlook, and it has to do with the remote. Reddit is full of threads created by disgruntled Fire Stick users who weren't able to make their remote work after varying periods of time with their devices, and it's evidently become so much of an issue that Amazon itself stepped in, offering its own set of guidelines for resetting Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick remotes. Each of these processes is pretty simple to follow, and if you find yourself among the ranks of unlucky Fire TV users attempting to surf the Amazon Fire TV menu without a working remote, you can try the following tips to reset your remote.