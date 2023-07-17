How To Pair An Amazon Firestick Remote To A New TV

If you've recently bought a TV, you know that smart televisions typically take more time to set up than older models. If you're pairing one with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, or one of Amazon's several related models, like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max or the Fire TV Cube, then you'll likely be interfacing more with your streaming device than with the actual TV. By using the apps on your Fire TV Stick, your television basically becomes a display and speaker system for the product, which means you likely don't need to use its remote.

The remote that comes with and controls the Amazon Fire TV stick is intended to come paired to that unit, so setup is usually a breeze. Even better, once you plug in and set up your Fire TV Stick, that remote will also control basic functions for your television, like power and volume, eschewing the need for multiple remotes. This was a major problem in the past, but with modern HDMI-CEC technology, it's much easier to control a TV with third-party remote, thanks to a physical connector located with HDMI ports. If you replace your TV with a new one, but are still using the same Fire TV Stick, chances are the Amazon remote will automatically pair with the new TV.

However, that's not always the case, and sometimes you need to re-pair your Amazon Fire TV stick remote with a new TV. Fortunately, it only takes a few simple steps.