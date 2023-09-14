How To Check The Batteries In Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote

The Amazon Fire TV Stick brings a lightweight, efficient smart interface to any TV, but one of its most underrated features is the accompanying Alexa Voice Remote. The remote features a minimalist design, with a circular navigation pad and a dedicated Alexa button. With Alexa integration, you can search for and control content using your voice.

The second-generation Alexa Voice Remote comes with a couple of extra features, most notably, the ability to control the power and volume on your TV, sound bars, and AV equipment, eliminating the need to use multiple remotes. With the Alexa Voice Remote Pro released in 2022, Amazon has added even more tools, including a remote finder, customizable buttons, and backlit keys.

No matter which Fire TV Stick remote you have, one thing that stays constant is the need for a battery. The Fire TV Stick remote is powered by two AAA batteries, which means they'll need to be replaced when they run out. A neat feature you might not be aware of is the ability to check the strength of the batteries in your Fire TV Stick remote.