You Can Jailbreak Your Amazon Firestick (But Should You?)

Jailbreaking is the act of removing software restrictions put on a device by the manufacturer. For example, some savvy hackers recently found a way to unlock premium features on a Tesla for free. But you don't need to be a hacker to bypass Amazon FireStick's restrictions. The restriction that jailbreaking lifts is the inability to download third-party apps. By default, Amazon wants you in its store to download its apps. But this little device can run much more than what's on the Amazon Appstore.

Although FireStick runs on a special operating system made by Amazon, it is still a branch of Android, meaning you can run practically any Android app (.apk) file on a jailbroken device. To do this, you must enable a hidden developer mode option in the settings, which is almost impossible to find without guidance.

But is it even worth going through the trouble of jailbreaking your Amazon FireStick? Well, it entirely depends on what you want to do with the device and if you are concerned about safety.