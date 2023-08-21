You Can Jailbreak Your Amazon Firestick (But Should You?)
Jailbreaking is the act of removing software restrictions put on a device by the manufacturer. For example, some savvy hackers recently found a way to unlock premium features on a Tesla for free. But you don't need to be a hacker to bypass Amazon FireStick's restrictions. The restriction that jailbreaking lifts is the inability to download third-party apps. By default, Amazon wants you in its store to download its apps. But this little device can run much more than what's on the Amazon Appstore.
Although FireStick runs on a special operating system made by Amazon, it is still a branch of Android, meaning you can run practically any Android app (.apk) file on a jailbroken device. To do this, you must enable a hidden developer mode option in the settings, which is almost impossible to find without guidance.
But is it even worth going through the trouble of jailbreaking your Amazon FireStick? Well, it entirely depends on what you want to do with the device and if you are concerned about safety.
It opens up your device, but it isn't entirely safe
Jailbreaking a FireStick gives you a lot of options. One of the most popular reasons people go through this process is to access third-party streaming apps. These apps can offer movies and TV shows not in FireStick's library. But be sure to use apps that stream legal content not protected by copyright in order to stay out of trouble.
Another cool thing you can do on a jailbroken FireStick is play games. You can download an emulator and play retro games you own directly on the TV. Due to its limited processing powers, it won't handle modern games, but it can run old-school games such as those found on the Super Nintendo. You can also stream games from your PC to a jailbroken FireStick via Steam. This does, however, require a fast and stable internet connection.
Although there are many benefits to jailbreaking an Amazon FireStick, it does come with some security risks. Because Amazon can't vet third-party apps, they could contain malicious software. This means, like with Android phones, a third-party app you install could steal your data or cause the streaming box to malfunction. So, if you are worried about this happening to you, it is not recommended to jailbreak the device.
Where to find the secret menu
If you are worried if jailbreaking a FireStick is illegal, fear not. Because you are technically just turning on the setting developers use to test apps, there is nothing inherently shady about enabling the option. Amazon just has the setting hidden to present a cleaner end-user experience.
It's worth noting that you aren't protected if you use third-party apps that are legally murky. For example, apps that stream illegal movies and TV shows. With that out of the way, here's how to jailbreak your Amazon FireStick:
- From the FireStick home screen, select the cogwheel at the top right to access the settings menu.
- Then, scroll down and click on My Fire TV.
- On this screen, hover over your top option. This will be the name of your TV. For example, it will say FireStick TV 4K if you are using a 4K stick.
- Once hovered, click the option five times in quick succession or until the You Have Enabled Developer Mode Options message pops up.
- A newly appeared Developer Options will appear on this menu. Select that.
- Scroll down and turn on the Apps from Unknown Sources option.
Now you can install .apk files from a web browser or USB drive via an adapter. But keep in mind the risks you run in doing so.