The Coolest Ways To Use Widgets On Your Android Phone

Although there are many people who are dedicated iPhone users, plenty of people are also ardent supporters of Android. The mobile operating system has long been praised for its customization options and the freedom it offers users in terms of installing third-party software. The Google Play Store is teeming with apps, some of which are just for fun but many of which are serious productivity tools that can streamline your day.

One of the best examples of this is widgets. Displaying on your phone's screen, these handy app windows can provide instant real-time information or carry out certain functions at the press of a button. Thanks to some developer creativity, widgets have become an essential component on Android phones and can do everything from enhancing the personalization of your device to streamlining everyday routines.

Without the need to open an app or switch screens, widgets can help unlock the full potential of your Android smartphone. Here, we delve into the coolest ways to use widgets in ways you might never even have considered.