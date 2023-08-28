How To Reset Your Home Screen On Android

Whether your Android phone's home screen is acting up or you want to clear up the clutter, resetting it could do the trick. However, you probably don't know what to do and where to begin, which is why you're reading this.

Although you might not need to reset an Android phone's home screen frequently, it solves several problems, be it apps not showing up, unresponsive app icons, or the inability to find apps due to too many icons and folders. Further, you might need to reset the main screen if you're selling your phone or gifting it to someone. Or maybe you've spent some time experimenting with different launchers and want to take a break.

Before we discuss the steps to restore your home screen's layout to how it was when you purchased the phone, it's important to note that doing so will remove all the apps (they'll still be in the app tray), folders and widgets you created while using your Android phone. If all that's bothering you is the presence of a few extra app icons or random folders, consider removing them manually.