2023 Hyundai Sonata Review: More Than Affordability Makes This Sedan Shine

The modern sedan isn't dead, you just need to offer something special in order to wrest attention away from crossovers and SUVs. For Hyundai, the winning formula has turned out to be low prices and high equipment levels. While that might sound obvious, it's a combination that's not easy to deliver in practice. Not if you also want a car that's actually engaging to drive, that is.

Making the 2023 Hyundai Sonata compelling, then, involves more than just raiding a shared parts bin and undercutting the sticker on rivals from Honda, Toyota, and others. Value may be subjective, but even buyers on a budget expect thoughtful design and an experience that lives up to the "fresh off the lot" promise.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Rather than look at Hyundai's most expensive Sonata, then, or its most powerful, here the focus is the midpoint of the line-up. Not so lavish as to break the bank, but still offering features which — when you're faced with the order sheet — are tough to say no to.