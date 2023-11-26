Best Rated TVs Under $1,000 In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It seems like there's a wider array of TVs on the market than ever, and that's both a good and a bad thing. It's good in the sense that the added competition means that manufacturers have to offer more features and better quality than ever to stand out from the crowd. But actually finding those standout examples isn't always easy. So we've done the hard work for you and picked out a list of the best TVs currently on the market that won't break the bank. Each one can be picked up for less than $1,000, and despite their budget-friendly prices, they won't feel like a compromise.
Our top picks include a wide range of sizes, from modest 42-inch displays to room-filling 75-inch panels. There's also something for all types of TV buyers — whether you're a fan of sports, movies, gaming, or simply the latest TV shows, we've got you covered.
TCL QM8 65 inch
The TCL QM8 packs plenty of features for the price that make it a great option for everyone from sports fans to gamers. It sports industry-standard 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, although that can be boosted to up to 240Hz with the gaming-optimized VRR. While it's generally agreed that OLED panels rule the roost for overall picture quality, they're also too expensive to find under $1,000, at least in 65-inch form. Mini-LED tech has made significant improvements in recent years, and the QM8's mini-LED panel with 2,300 dimming zones is among the best in this price bracket. Plus, there's no need to worry about potentially costly OLED problems like screen burn-in.
Another advantage of the QM8 is that it's significantly brighter than most OLED TVs, with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. That, combined with the high refresh rate, makes it an excellent choice for movies, playing games, or watching sports — and with the built-in Google TV Smart OS, it's easy to swap between all of them hands-free with Google Assistant. For those who prefer Amazon's smart home ecosystem, the TV is also compatible with Alexa. The QM8 is currently available on Amazon for a very reasonable $898.00.
LG C3 42 inch
It's still possible to get a top-rated OLED TV for under $1,000, albeit with one key compromise: size. The LG C3 is arguably the best OLED TV in its price bracket, and a 42-inch version is currently available on sale for just under $900 on Amazon. For that, buyers get LG's excellent picture quality, complete with the perfect blacks that only OLED panels can achieve. The C3's 4K upscaling is also among the best in class, thanks to a powerful sixth-generation a9 processor. A common complaint about OLED panels is low maximum brightness, and so the C3 features a Brightness Booster feature in an attempt to remedy the problem. It's an improvement over earlier panels, but still can't compete with the best QLED panels.
LG uses its own smart TV OS, called WebOS, which is both feature-packed and intuitive to navigate. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are both included, although that's not unusual for a TV at this price point — what is unique, however, is LG's Filmmaker Mode, which delivers a cinematic feel for home theater enthusiasts. Gamers are well served too, with a 120Hz native refresh rate and VRR support, plus NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Connecting multiple consoles is also easy, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports.
Hisense U8K 65 inch
Another low-cost option that punches above its weight when it comes to features is the Hisense U8K. This 4K QLED TV relies on Google TV OS for its smart features, but hands-free control is available through both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It's a top affordable choice for gamers, with VRR support up to 144Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for consistent smoothness. It features four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1. Much like the TCL QM8, the U8K features mini-LED technology, but only 1,620 local dimming zones are available, compared to the QM8's 2,300 zones.
The U8K is also a little behind the QM8 when it comes to peak brightness, although it's still among the best in its price bracket. The QM8 tops out at 2,000 nits, while the Hisense can reach 1,500 nits. While the surround sound system promises a superior experience to most cheap panels, audiophiles will almost certainly want to shell out a little extra for a dedicated soundbar — we've previously covered the best and worst sound bar brands, in case you need to know what brands to avoid. The U8K usually retails for more than the $1,000 budget, but at the time of writing, it's on sale on Amazon for $896.99.
LG B3 55 inch
The B3 is the most affordable model in LG's line of OLED TVs, but it delivers a lot for the cash. Overall picture quality is just as sharp as buyers expect from an LG OLED, and much like the brand's pricier models, the B3 uses the latest version of WebOS. A sixth-generation a7 processor handles things like 4K upscaling with aplomb, and as a result, for buyers looking primarily to watch TV and movies, the B3 is arguably a better value than the mid-range C3. However, some of that extra cash might well end up being spent on a sound bar — the B3's built-in speaker system is far from the best in its class.
Nonetheless, its wide range of features catering to both gamers and home theater enthusiasts make it a worthy budget pick for those uses, too — gamers benefit from a native 120Hz resolution and VRR support, alongside Nvidia G-Sync support. For movie buffs, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and LG's Filmmaker Mode put the B3 ahead of the pack for features at this price point. The budget LG TV just about squeezes in under budget, as it's available on Newegg for $996.99 at the time of writing.
Samsung QN90B 43 inch
Samsung's QN90B packs quite a premium price considering its small size, but buyers are rewarded with a high-performance panel that's especially well-suited to gamers. The Mini LED QLED panel delivers crisp, bright images and boasts a capable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, while the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro helps keep fast-paced gameplay smooth and jitter-free. Hands-free navigation is straightforward no matter your assistant of choice, as the QN90B includes compatibility for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung's own Bixby.
Dolby Atmos sound helps make movies and TV shows more immersive, while the proprietary anti-glare tech ensures the whole family can watch from any corner of the room without sacrificing picture quality. Content in lower resolution is automatically upscaled to near-4K quality with Samsung's Neo Quantum processor. It might be small, but the QN90B packs a punch, and it can currently be found on Amazon for $897.99.
TCL Q7 75 inch
Anyone who's looking for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000 has pretty limited choices, but among them, the TCL Q7 stands out as a top pick. The 4K QLED panel is bright, although not exceptionally so, with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It features roughly 200 local dimming zones — an advantage over having none, for sure, but a far cry from the 2,300 zones available with the smaller TCL QM8. However, its native 120Hz refresh rate is more competitive with the smaller TVs here, and there's support for up to 240Hz with VRR.
Smart UI comes courtesy of Google TV OS — there's no longer an option for Roku, unlike older TCL TVs — but support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa is built in. Dolby Vision and Atmos are present and correct, while AMD FreeSync Premium Pro keep things smooth for gamers. The Q7 might be a little lighter on features than some of the other TVs here, but given its size and price, it's still a great value. At the time of writing, it's available on Amazon for $898.00.
Hisense U7K 65 inch
While the Hisense U8K is a great option, it's at the top end of the $1,000 budget. If that's still too pricey, then the U7K is a solid alternative — it offers many of the same features, but for several hundred dollars less. At the time of writing, it's available on Amazon for $699.99. It's bright enough to remain clear even in very well-lit rooms, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and the 144Hz VRR ensures the picture remains smooth for fast-paced gaming or sports coverage.
The U8K's Filmmaker Mode also rivals that of LG, ensuring the original frame rate, aspect, and color remain unchanged. Four HDMI ports are available to plug in multiple consoles or devices, including two HDMI 2.1 ports. Like many of the budget TVs here, Google TV OS is the sole option, although Apple Home and Alexa compatibility are also integrated for other hands-free options.
Sony Bravia XR X90L 65 inch
Although it normally retails for over our chosen $1,000 budget, a current deal on Amazon puts the Sony Bravia XR X90L just about within reach, at $998.00. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's best paired with another Sony product — the PlayStation 5, for which it boasts several unique optimization features. These include Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and are usually found on Bravia TVs costing considerably more than the X90L. Movie and TV fans are also catered to, with the TV featuring several more optimization modes for popular formats, including a Netflix optimization mode and IMAX enhancements.
Movie buffs will also appreciate the eARC support for optimal soundbar quality, although since the panel uses full-array LED rather than OLED like the priciest Bravia models, it can't achieve perfect black. The refresh rate also isn't the highest in the class, at 120Hz VRR, and gamers on platforms other than PS5 can't take advantage of the Bravia's proprietary features. It's not for everyone, then, but the X90L packs more features than the average TV at this price point — assuming you have a PlayStation to make the most of them.
Hisense U6H 75 inch
Alongside the TCL Q7, the Hisense U6H is one of the few good sub-$1,000 75-inch TVs on the market. It's the cheaper of the two at the moment, retailing for $889.87 on Newegg. This is partly because it's a 2022 rather than a 2023 model, and it's a little lighter on features than newer Hisense models as a result. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported, and the brand's Filmmaker Mode also turns off any additional processing for a more authentic viewing experience.
Google TV is the sole available OS, and Alexa compatibility is standard. There are some drawbacks to getting such a large TV for such a bargain price, however: The 60Hz refresh rate is a little disappointing, and while the 600-nit maximum brightness is competitive, it's not even close to the 1,000-nit brightness of the TCL Q7. The U6H is a solid budget pick, and it certainly delivers great value for money, even if rival TVs have it beat in both features and overall picture quality.