Which Phones Have The Better Warranty - iPhone Or Samsung?

Damaging your smartphone can set you back hundreds of dollars in repairs, which is why it's important to be careful. You can take measures like using a protective case and adding a tempered glass screen protector, but even this is not foolproof. Most flagship smartphones – including the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 – feature water resistance, but liquid can still seep in if your phone is submerged under water for too long.

The worst-case scenario is if your smartphone is lost or stolen. While Apple's Find My and Samsung's SmartThings Find can help you locate a missing device, they may not help if the phone has been turned off. This is where a phone's warranty works as a failsafe.

Most smartphones come with a one-year warranty, and that includes iPhones and Samsung phones. While this might give you the impression that you can get a free replacement or repairs if you damage or lose your phone during the first year, that's far from the truth. Both Samsung and Apple have fairly comprehensive warranties, and while they are largely similar, there are some key differences between what the two companies offer.