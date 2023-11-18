5 Popular Accessories You'll Want For Your Amazon Fire TV Stick
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple and effective way to add a smart interface to any TV. While most TVs sold these days are smart TVs, they can often be sluggish or feature a cluttered UI. That's where streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick and alternatives like Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV come in. Just plug them into your TV's HDMI port, connect them to a power source, and you've got a consistent smart interface you can use with any TV.
If your streaming device of choice is a Fire TV Stick, Amazon provides pretty much everything you need inside the retail box. All Fire TV Sticks come with an Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls, barring the Fire TV Stick Lite that ships with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In the box, you'll also find a power adapter, a USB cable, an HDMI extender, and even two AAA batteries. While this lets you start using the Fire TV Stick right out of the box, you might want to enhance your streaming experience with additional accessories.
The accessories you buy for your Fire TV Stick will largely depend on your usage requirements. It's also worth noting that many accessories are pretty close to the price of the Fire TV Stick itself, so they're only worth investing in if you really need them.
Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Amazon released the Alexa Voice Remote Pro in September 2022 as a separate accessory for Fire TV devices. Priced at $34.99, the remote is compatible with most Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV streaming devices, and smart Fire TVs. However, it's sold as an independent accessory and doesn't come bundled with any product.
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro has everything that the regular Alexa Voice Remote offers but packs a few useful extras. Most notably, it has a remote finder feature. You'll need an Alexa-powered device like a smart speaker or the Alexa or Fire TV app on your phone to use the feature. Just say, "Alexa, find my remote," and it will make a ringing sound to help you locate it, provided it's within a 30-foot range.
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro also has a dedicated headphones button that brings up the Bluetooth pairing menu on your Fire TV Stick, enabling you to pair Bluetooth headphones or earphones. Additionally, it has two programmable buttons that can be mapped to any app on your Fire TV Stick.
Another nice touch is motion-activated backlighting, making the remote easy to use in a dark room. The Alexa Voice Remote has over 9,200 ratings on Amazon, with an average of 4.5 stars. The Verge's review says it is "definitely the best clicker you get for a Fire TV streaming device" but notes that it's missing the recents button found on the new Fire TV Cube's remote.
Mission USB Power Cable
The Fire TV Stick requires a separate AC outlet for power, and while you can try plugging the USB cable into your TV's USB port, this can cause performance issues. That's where the Mission USB Power Cable comes in. With a list price of $21.99 on Amazon, the cable has over 56,000 ratings, averaging 4.6 stars. It lets you power your Fire TV Stick using your TV's USB port. The power management circuitry stores excess power from your TV's USB port and then releases it when the Fire TV Stick needs more power than the USB port can supply.
It consists of a 2,000mAh battery storage system with a USB cable for your TV on one end and a micro-USB cable for your Fire TV Stick on the other. This makes it a convenient solution if you don't have access to an additional AC outlet or if you like traveling with your Fire TV Stick.
The Mission USB Power Cable works with any Fire TV Stick and is a certified Made for Amazon device. Customer reviews say that when the cable is in use, turning off the TV with the remote also turns off the Fire TV Stick. This can be good if you've been looking for a way to turn off your Fire TV Stick when not in use. However, it also involves waiting for the Fire TV Stick to boot up every time you turn on the TV.
Amazon Ethernet Adapter
The Fire TV Stick requires a stable internet connection to work smoothly. If your home Wi-Fi network has slow speeds or too much network congestion, your Fire TV Stick will be slow to load, and streaming apps might buffer. You can connect your Amazon Fire TV Stick to wired ethernet as a workaround. Since the Fire TV Stick doesn't have an ethernet port, you must use an ethernet adapter. Amazon's Ethernet Adapter is made specifically for Fire TV devices and is compatible with most Fire TV Stick models. The adapter is priced at $14.99 and has 4.5 stars on Amazon, with over 71,000 ratings and reviews.
The adapter has a micro-USB cable connecting to your Fire TV Stick. The other end has a USB port and an ethernet port. If your router is nearby or you have ethernet running through your walls, you can use an ethernet cable for a direct connection. If not, you might need a powerline adapter as a workaround.
Speeds are capped at 100Mbps, so if you have a Fire TV Stick 4K that supports Wi-Fi 6, you'll be compromising. The other downside to using an ethernet adapter for your Fire TV Stick is the additional cable clutter, but that's a trade-off you'll have to make for a stable internet connection.
Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment
The Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for your Fire TV Stick remote is designed to reduce remote clutter. The accessory is priced at $29.99 and has over 5,500 Amazon ratings, with an average of 4.3 stars. Sideclick features eight programmable buttons and clips onto the side of your Fire TV Stick remote. You can program the buttons with your TV, soundbar, receiver, and other remotes and control multiple devices at once. While there are buttons for power, volume, input, and more, they can be programmed to any function of your existing remotes.
It's worth noting that Sideclick only works with IR remotes, so newer Bluetooth TV remotes can't be used with this device. While Sideclick says the remote attachment works with all Fire TV Stick remotes, one Amazon customer says the clip isn't an exact fit for the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro.
A review of the Sideclick Remote Attachment by TechHive says that the unit is easy to set up and use but doesn't have the same range as some TV remotes. Additionally, the extended design makes it awkward to hold and use, particularly if you have smaller hands. Sideclick also makes remote attachments for Roku, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, and Apple TV, with the only difference being the size of the side clip. You can use the attachment even if you switch to a different streaming device, but you'll need to buy a compatible adapter clip.
iPazzPort Mini Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard
The iPazzPort Mini Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is made specifically for the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It has an asking price of $24.99 and over 3,400 Amazon ratings, with an average of 4.1 stars. While you can use the Fire TV Stick's onscreen keyboard to enter login information, search for movies or TV shows, or even use the Silk browser, using a physical keyboard is faster and more convenient.
The iPazzPort Mini keyboard features a QWERTY layout, navigation keys, and home, play/pause, return, and menu buttons. There's a backlit function and a dedicated keyboard lock button to prevent accidental presses. It connects via Bluetooth and is compatible with most Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs. It also features Infrared learning and can control your TV and other AV devices. The keyboard has a silicone case that can hold your Fire TV Stick remote, letting you access both devices as a single unit.
The iPazzPort Mini keyboard has a rechargeable battery, but user reviews are mixed, with the battery life estimated between a few days to a week, depending on usage. The keyboard has a dedicated on/off switch on the side, and many buyers recommend turning it off when not in use to conserve power.