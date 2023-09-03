How To Connect An Amazon Fire Stick To Wired Ethernet
The Amazon Fire Stick is a great piece of small tech that enables users to stream their favorite movies and TV shows. While the device has Wi-Fi enabled by default, some users may want a smoother streaming experience. An easy way to achieve this is by using a wired ethernet cord, as wired connections will often maintain faster and more stable internet connectivity. However, therein lies the main issue. The Amazon Fire Stick has no ethernet port.
Wiring the Fire Stick via an ethernet cable may improve the connection if the videos you're streaming are stuttering or buffering too often. This might especially be true for slower internet connections or in cases where there is a lot of Wi-Fi interference, which can occur when too many devices share the same router.
Luckily, wiring your Amazon Fire Stick to a wired ethernet connection is possible, even though the device doesn't have an ethernet port. To do so will require additional equipment. However, it should be relatively inexpensive, and setting up the wired connection is easy to configure once you connect the additional device.
Connecting an Amazon Fire Stick via ethernet cord
To connect your Amazon Fire Stick to a wired ethernet connection, you must purchase a wired ethernet adapter for your Fire Stick. Unfortunately, no model of the Amazon Fire Stick comes with an ethernet port in the device itself, so an adapter is necessary in all cases.
Once you've purchased the adapter, plug the ethernet cable into the adapter, then connect the adapter to your Amazon Fire Stick and connect the Fire Stick to your display. To configure your new wired connection:
- Turn on the TV and start the Fire Stick.
- Navigate to Settings and select Network.
- Select the new wired connection.
If your home network has more advanced security, there is a possibility that you may need to configure the internet settings manually. Hit the Select button on the Fire Stick remote, then manually enter your home network details to complete the process.
Amazon Fire Stick ethernet adapter options
While Amazon has an affordable official ethernet adapter that sells on its website for $14.99, other options are available from third parties. Search for "Fire Stick ethernet adapter" to find options online. These devices will have both an ethernet port and a micro-USB port to match the Fire Stick. Some of these adapters can be used for a variety of devices, including laptops, computers, and other streaming devices like the Google Chromecast. Make sure to read reviews before purchasing anything.
Some third-party devices are more simplistic, with a device featuring only ethernet and micro-USB ports, while other devices feature various ports like additional USB charging ports. It's important to note that while some other options have generally positive reviews, we haven't personally tested them, so we can't vouch for their durability or quality. The Amazon-branded ethernet adapter has the most likelihood of working with the Fire Stick and is the most popular choice, with over 71,000 user ratings.