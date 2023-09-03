How To Connect An Amazon Fire Stick To Wired Ethernet

The Amazon Fire Stick is a great piece of small tech that enables users to stream their favorite movies and TV shows. While the device has Wi-Fi enabled by default, some users may want a smoother streaming experience. An easy way to achieve this is by using a wired ethernet cord, as wired connections will often maintain faster and more stable internet connectivity. However, therein lies the main issue. The Amazon Fire Stick has no ethernet port.

Wiring the Fire Stick via an ethernet cable may improve the connection if the videos you're streaming are stuttering or buffering too often. This might especially be true for slower internet connections or in cases where there is a lot of Wi-Fi interference, which can occur when too many devices share the same router.

Luckily, wiring your Amazon Fire Stick to a wired ethernet connection is possible, even though the device doesn't have an ethernet port. To do so will require additional equipment. However, it should be relatively inexpensive, and setting up the wired connection is easy to configure once you connect the additional device.