How To Crop Images In Photoshop: A Step-By-Step Guide

Adobe Photoshop has long been one of the most commonly-used pieces of image editing software around. You can do a lot with Photoshop, from well known tasks like image resizing and color adjustments to things you probably didn't know you could do, like using it to identify fonts or handle basic math to save on time. Having dozens of ways to perform various tasks means there are some big common mistakes that can be made when using it. But as long as you know what you're doing, Photoshop can be just as useful as many of the alternative options out there.

Cropping or trimming the edges of an image to re-frame the composition, excise unwanted elements, fit visuals into a specific aspect ratio format, etc. — is about as basic as an image editing task can be. Performing the action in Photoshop is essentially the same as it would be in any other image editor, but this is Photoshop we're talking about. So while you can still simply crop an image and be done with it, you can use a multitude of other options and features to do a fair bit more than that. If you want to. But let's start with the fundamentals.