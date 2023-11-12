Is The Polestar 2 Compatible With Tesla Charging Stations?

Polestar cars are gaining access to one of the biggest EV charger networks in the U.S., though drivers of the current Polestar 2 should hold off before they set a Supercharger as their next destination. While the fastback EV currently offers a CCS charging port, that's all set to change in one of the biggest electric segment shakeups we've seen since the days of CHAdeMO.

While it's best known as being the charging port used on Tesla vehicles, the North American Charging Standard — or NACS — is now an open standard. Back in November 2022, Tesla opted to open up the tech it had developed for the connector to any other company that wanted to use it. Standards body SAE International then opted to fast-track the formulation of a definitive standard based on NACS to ensure proper cross-compatibility.

Since then, we've seen automakers, big and small, announce they'll be switching to NACS on their electric vehicles in North America. Polestar joined that club in late June of this year, but the lure for potential EV buyers isn't just the plug they'll be connecting but the chargers they'll be compatible with. As well as NACS, Polestar also confirmed that drivers of its cars would be getting Supercharger access, too.