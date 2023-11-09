How The War Of Electric Vehicles Has Become An Uphill Battle

It wasn't too long ago that electric vehicles were touted as the soon-to-be-saviors of the environment and the automobile industry. The promise of a future free of greenhouse gases, coupled with government incentives in the thousands of dollars, had the prospects for EVs looking as bright as those of the real estate market in the early 2000s.

However, there is a wise sentiment credited to wordsmiths from Geoffrey Chaucer on through Nelly Furtado that says, in various incarnations, that "all good things must come to an end." The real estate market, and seemingly now the EV market, have both borne this philosophy out.

The real estate bust that came around 2008 nearly tanked the world economy, and the current issues with electric vehicles are threatening to do serious damage to the automotive industry today. As EVs become more popular, the major issues with electric vehicles have become more commonly known and widespread — particularly the lack of adequate charging infrastructure, and the tremendous environmental impact of EV battery production and disposal.