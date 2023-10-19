GM Already Delayed Its New Electric Trucks By A Full Year, Here's What We Know
Electric vehicles have been steadily gaining popularity in recent years, as rising gas prices and environmental concerns combine to drive customers to battery-powered cars and trucks. EVs come with their own unique issues, however, from limited charging infrastructure to the high cost of battery replacement.
The EV pickup truck sector seems to be particularly thorny, with the Rivian R1T being part of a massive recall, and problems surfacing with the Ford F150 lightning including multiple recalls and safety issues. Another manufacturer that is running into trouble with its EV pickups is General Motors, which had planned to start production on Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra EV pickups at its Orion Township, Michigan plant next year. However, GM announced that the plant's conversion to EV production will now be delayed until 2025.
While it's a natural assumption that the delay could be a result of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly told The Detroit Free Press that is not the case: "This has nothing to do with labor negotiations or the strike," Kelly said. "We're looking at EV demand and the trendline for EVs is stabilizing. It is not rising as fast as originally forecasted."
GM currently builds the Chevy Bolt in Orion
The Orion plant is currently in use producing other General Motors electric vehicles like the Chevy Bolt, although GM plans to stop production of the Bolt by the end of this year. GM intends to focus on converting the Orion assembly lines to producing Silverado and Sierra electric pickups.
Last summer, GM announced the Bolt would be reconfigured on the newer Ultium platform, although the company did not reveal where the updated Bolt would be manufactured. GM CEO Mary Barra said the company plans to hustle the new Bolt to market to capitalize on increasing demand for EVs, and plans on selling the updated models for less than $30,000.
Industry analyst Sam Fiorani told the Detroit Free Press that GM was wise to keep the Bolt priced low. "Tesla is threatening to introduce a model below the Model 3, which already starts under $40,000," Fiorani said. "If GM doesn't have a similarly priced product, Tesla, or another EV maker, could lure those entry-level buyers away."
As for the Silverado and Sierra EV pickups, GM is currently producing them at its dedicated EV assembly facility known as "Factory Zero" in Detroit, alongside the Hummer EV pickup and Hummer SUV — both Hummers have also seen minimal sales interest. According to GM spokesman Kevin Kelly, when the Orion plant is shuttered, UAW workers there will be offered jobs at other GM facilities — including at Factory Zero.