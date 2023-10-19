GM Already Delayed Its New Electric Trucks By A Full Year, Here's What We Know

Electric vehicles have been steadily gaining popularity in recent years, as rising gas prices and environmental concerns combine to drive customers to battery-powered cars and trucks. EVs come with their own unique issues, however, from limited charging infrastructure to the high cost of battery replacement.

The EV pickup truck sector seems to be particularly thorny, with the Rivian R1T being part of a massive recall, and problems surfacing with the Ford F150 lightning including multiple recalls and safety issues. Another manufacturer that is running into trouble with its EV pickups is General Motors, which had planned to start production on Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra EV pickups at its Orion Township, Michigan plant next year. However, GM announced that the plant's conversion to EV production will now be delayed until 2025.

While it's a natural assumption that the delay could be a result of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly told The Detroit Free Press that is not the case: "This has nothing to do with labor negotiations or the strike," Kelly said. "We're looking at EV demand and the trendline for EVs is stabilizing. It is not rising as fast as originally forecasted."