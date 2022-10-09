Rivian Recalls Nearly Every Electric Car It Sold: Here's Why

Rivian has issued a recall covering approximately 13,000 vehicles over a fastener-related suspension fault that posed the risk of a driver loosing control of the steering wheel. According to the official recall notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations' website, it covers 12,212 Rivian electric cars, explaining that "the fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly tightened."

In a post on the official Rivian sub-reddit, the company's note to customers mentioned that the issues affect "model year 2022 Rivian R1T, R1S, and EDV vehicles." Explaining the exact make of the affected vehicles, the post explains that "the subject population is comprised of model year 2022 R1T and R1S vehicles built during a 13-month period, and, a subset of EDVs produced between December 10, 2021 and September 27, 2022."

While no reports of serious injuries have been documented so far, the recall is a big deal. A spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that Rivian has produced roughly 15,000 vehicles in its entire run. Plus, the capacity was only ramped up in the last quarter, when Rivian produced 6,363 electric cars and its Illinois facility and delivered over 6,500 units. This recall comes when alarms have already been raised over delay and price hike.

Affected customers can call the official company helpline at 855-RIVIAN5 (855-748-4265) to book a service appointment to come to them, while the customer care service listed on NHTSA's website is 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).