How To Optimize Your Gaming Experience While Camping

While some naysayers may disagree, there are lots of perfectly acceptable ways to have fun while camping. For some people, that means doing the stuff they'd normally do at home, but hanging out in the great outdoors instead. That can mean reading a book, talking with friends, or, yes, unwinding with some video games. Since electricity and an internet connection don't exactly grow on trees, you might think gaming while camping is highly impractical, but it's not impossible.

You only need three things: Proper hardware, a power source, and optionally, an internet connection. Thankfully, there are multiple choices for each, and depending on just what sort of gaming you intend to do, the experience can vary between comfortable and passable.

Running "Starfield" with max settings on a desktop PC with a GeForce RTX 4090 will be very difficult to power off the grid. Competitive gaming of any kind might be tricky if you're planning to log on from the middle of nowhere. Playing a Game Boy is doable, but you'll need a lot of AA batteries. Like many things in life, gaming during a camping trip will require compromise, balance, and managed expectations.