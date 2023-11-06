Polestar Is Giving Curious EV Skeptics An Unusual Get-Out Clause

Polestar has already established that it eschews normal car buying conventions. You can buy one in a showroom made out of snow, and the company will even give you the environmental impact of each model it makes. Even the styling is a little "out there." Now, the brand has applied that same logic to something even as pedestrian and dry as a leasing agreement.

Usually, leases are measured in years; for example, 24 or 36 months. When that time is up, you can continue leasing from the automaker with a newer model, or you can outright buy the car. In most cases, once you've signed, you are locked into that agreement.

However, Polestar has started offering a clause to its Flexible Lease Plan. You can now choose to opt out entirely after five months and five payments for the Polestar 2, according to Polestar's site. It's available to anyone who qualifies and selects a 24-month lease on a Polestar 2. It starts at $349 a month, depending on whether or not you qualify.