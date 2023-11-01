Are Most Electric Car Makers Ignoring A Number More Important Than Range?

Range is often the most boasted aspect of electric vehicles, and you will likely hear everyone from Hyundai to Lucid raving about how far each company's respective electric vehicles can go on a charge. And solid range isn't something to be dismissed either, as an EV with underwhelming performance from its battery is just about useless as a mass-market vehicle. However, there may be a metric that most automakers completely ignore, the actual environmental impact of making an EV.

Even if the vehicle itself doesn't emit any pollution into the atmosphere, the production cycle almost certainly does, to a very high degree. These emissions have been referred to as a company's "carbon footprint" or "carbon impact" and it is often measured in tons of carbon dioxide.

However, Polestar is looking to change that, announcing today that its new Polestar 4 sedan/SUV/thing will have the lowest carbon footprint of any other vehicle in the automaker's lineup. Granted, that lineup currently only consists of three total vehicles.