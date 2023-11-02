How To Free Up Storage On Your Google Chromecast (And Why You Should)

With a Chromecast, you can stream content from your favorite streaming platforms with ease. However, it's possible that you run out of storage space after months of regular use, especially if you're the kind to use your Chromecast in unexpected ways.

While the Chromecast with Google TV comes with 8GB internal storage, only around 4GB can be used for apps. Although 8GB is the standard storage size for many other entry-level streaming devices, some companies offer larger storage options right off the bat. For example, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched with a whopping 16GB storage in 2023, which is twice as much as its predecessor.

Although the exact number of apps you can download on your Chromecast varies, some users have reported having less than 10 apps on it before it refuses to let them download more. For people who love their movies or TV series, this could barely be enough to cover all your favorite streaming platforms. In addition, the space taken up by system storage may even increase as your Chromecast firmware updates with time.

Thankfully, it's very easy to make more room for a faster and smoother viewing experience. Here are some ways to free up your Google Chromecast storage and why you should.