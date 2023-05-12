How To Clear The Cache On Your Chromecast With Google TV And Free Up More Space
Today, we're spoiled for choice with all the subscription services available to us. It's almost churlish to claim that there's "nothing to watch," despite the fact that so many of us do on a daily basis. Yes, maybe that's an inevitable consequence of the common habit of watching an entire series from start to finish in a single day, but it also speaks of just the opposite problem: so much to watch, so little storage space to keep it all on.
Smartphones, game consoles, and other entertainment devices are offering more default storage space than ever, but the size of the content being stored on them is trending upward in much the same way. As a result, it's easy to run out of storage space on Chromecast with Google TV, to name just one.
If you've run into this issue, there's an easy and familiar solution that's worth trying. Here's how to clear the Chromecast with Google TV cache.
Clearing the cache on your Chromecast with Google TV
Unlike Chromecasts before it, Chromecast with Google TV sports its own Android TV-derived interface, as well as multiple accounts for the many users your household may host. With all of them receiving their personalized recommendations and so on, there's a lot of activity going on, and clearing the cache can be very helpful.
Doing so is as simple as following these steps:
-
Navigate to Settings from your profile screen.
-
Select System, then Storage.
-
From the Storage menu, open Internal Shared Storage.
-
Select Cached Data, and then confirm.
Google Support notes that this will clear the cache of all apps stored on your Chromecast with Google TV. Cached files, of course, can be convenient, so this approach may be a little heavy-handed for some users. An alternative is to choose specific apps and remove them from your Chromecast with Google TV. To do this:
-
Return to the main Settings menu.
-
Select Apps, then All Apps.
-
Scroll through the list of installed apps, and select one that has outstayed its welcome.
-
Select Uninstall, and then confirm.