How To Clear The Cache On Your Chromecast With Google TV And Free Up More Space

Today, we're spoiled for choice with all the subscription services available to us. It's almost churlish to claim that there's "nothing to watch," despite the fact that so many of us do on a daily basis. Yes, maybe that's an inevitable consequence of the common habit of watching an entire series from start to finish in a single day, but it also speaks of just the opposite problem: so much to watch, so little storage space to keep it all on.

Smartphones, game consoles, and other entertainment devices are offering more default storage space than ever, but the size of the content being stored on them is trending upward in much the same way. As a result, it's easy to run out of storage space on Chromecast with Google TV, to name just one.

If you've run into this issue, there's an easy and familiar solution that's worth trying. Here's how to clear the Chromecast with Google TV cache.