How To Change Your Android's Phone Number

No matter what kind of Android phone you may use, there may come a point when you want to change your number. It's something that could be warranted for any reason — from a desire to mix things up to a need to avoid unwanted contact — but it's doable no matter what the circumstance.

That being said, changing your contact number isn't as simple a process as something like changing your display name on social media. This is your personal (or professional, or both) phone number we're talking about here, after all. As irritating as the task may be, it's better to not be able to accidentally or whimsically change it and have regrets later, or give someone else the chance to change it without your knowledge or consent.

Another thing to keep in mind is that changing your number can have unintended effects, depending on the carrier you use. In some cases this could result in a loss of any saved voicemails, and many can't guarantee getting your previous number back if you change your mind. But if you're certain you want a new contact number for your Android phone, you have a few options.