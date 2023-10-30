Get 1TB Of Lifetime Cloud Storage For Under $120 With This Code
TL;DR: Don't sleep on holiday shopping. Get this lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage for just $119.97 (reg. $810) through October 31st with code KOOFR.
The holidays are approaching, and you don't want to wait until it's too late to start searching for gifts for your peers, colleagues, and family members. If you want to get ahead and snag a gift now to give out in December, this lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage is just $119.97 (reg. $810) through October 31st only with code KOOFR.
It's the ideal present for the keen photographer in your life, or anybody looking to preserve large quantities of family photos and videos.
Space for hundreds of thousands of photo uploads
Koofr offers lifetime access to the entire terabyte available in this deal, or whatever amount you choose to purchase, for just one payment. This stands in attractive contrast to other cloud subscription services that charge a recurring monthly fee. With the terabyte available in this deal, you could store roughly 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD video, and upwards of 6.5 million document pages like PDFs.
Koofr takes the security and functionality of its product very seriously. It's widely compatible, allowing users to connect and access files from other storage accounts on Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon, and similar platforms. It also takes note not to track user activities.
Get this lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for the exclusive price of $119.97 (reg. $810) through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT with code KOOFR.
