New M3 iMac Launch May Be Only Days Away

An iMac refresh might be Apple's last major product surprise for 2023. According to Bloomberg, Apple will announce something on either the 30th or 31st of October. The report cites the low availability of iMacs at Apple Stores, with shipments for certain configurations extending into mid-November.

At this point, the iMac is long overdue for an upgrade following a wait spanning over two and a half years. So far, rumors have suggested that the iMac could skip the M2 silicon and jump straight from the M1 to the M3 generation. However, Apple has reportedly pushed the debut of M3 hardware into 2024. Apple was also rumored to launch multiple iPad models later this year, but that is yet to happen.

Circling back to the iMac, it will most likely focus on a processor upgrade. Interestingly, Bloomberg's report doesn't confirm whether Apple will fit an M2 chip inside the iMac or if the desktop will become the company's first computer to arrive with an M3-class processor.