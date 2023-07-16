Apple May Reveal Its First M3 Mac Models In October

Apple reportedly has a fresh slate of Mac computers with the upcoming M3 silicon inside ready for a fall launch. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts that two new MacBooks and a desktop computer with Apple's next-gen M3 processor might arrive in October 2023.

Among them is a rumored chip refresh for the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but the more interesting addition to Apple's Mac portfolio is an anticipated new iMac. However, it's unclear whether this may simply be a processor upgrade for the 24-inch M1-powered iMac that was launched in 2021 or if it will be a new machine altogether.

Apple is rumored to be working on a 27-inch iMac Pro, but there is no word on whether that machine is on the 2023 product roadmap. Recently, Bloomberg also reported on a larger 32-inch iMac allegedly in development, but once again, there's no clarity on a launch timeline. The company will likely stick to the same colorful aesthetics with sharp lines that we saw on the M1 iMac, considering the company's history of maintaining the same design language for at least a few generations. The same applies to the upcoming M3 laptops as well, especially the MacBook Air, which got a 15-inch makeover earlier this year.