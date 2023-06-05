Mac Studio Specs Upgraded With Apple's New M2 Ultra Chip
Today at Apple's WWDC event, the company unveiled its new Mac Studio with a host of upgrades, and it's one of the fastest Macs out there.
The little aluminum box is fitted with Apple's brand new M2 "Ultra" chip. It will have a 12-core CPU, and can be optioned out to include a 38-core GPU. According to Apple, with that new processing horsepower, the Mac Studio clocks in at six times faster than the previous iMacs running Intel chips. The company also says that Adobe's After Effects software, the popular video editing program, will run up to 50% faster than on any Mac machine that came before it.
Video editors and productivity wizards were an obvious target audience for the Mac Studio, as all of its power is funneled into getting the best possible image out as quickly, and as to as many displays, as possible. It can support up to six (yes, six) Apple Pro Display XDRs; Apple says that's over 100 million pixels altogether.
Powerful chunk of Apple aluminum
Apple states that the new enhanced HDMI port can now pump out 8K video and 240Hz frame rates, rendering just about every other previous Apple-logo bearing video editing machine obsolete once the new Mac Studio hits shelves.
On the connectivity side, the front of the box has a micro-SD slot and two USB-C ports. Turn it around, and Apple's metal wonder has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10G Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a much-needed headphone jack round out the powerful brick of a Macintosh. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are also part of the whole package, and the operating system will be macOS Ventura.
As for price and availability: Fortunately, the new Mac Studio will start showing up in Apple Stores and customer's front porches on June 13. The price is a different story entirely: It starts at $1,999 and $1,799 for students, and that's before any options.