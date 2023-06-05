Mac Studio Specs Upgraded With Apple's New M2 Ultra Chip

Today at Apple's WWDC event, the company unveiled its new Mac Studio with a host of upgrades, and it's one of the fastest Macs out there.

The little aluminum box is fitted with Apple's brand new M2 "Ultra" chip. It will have a 12-core CPU, and can be optioned out to include a 38-core GPU. According to Apple, with that new processing horsepower, the Mac Studio clocks in at six times faster than the previous iMacs running Intel chips. The company also says that Adobe's After Effects software, the popular video editing program, will run up to 50% faster than on any Mac machine that came before it.

Video editors and productivity wizards were an obvious target audience for the Mac Studio, as all of its power is funneled into getting the best possible image out as quickly, and as to as many displays, as possible. It can support up to six (yes, six) Apple Pro Display XDRs; Apple says that's over 100 million pixels altogether.