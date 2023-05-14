Apple Is Already Testing The M3 And M3 Pro Chips, New Leak Reveals

Apple still has a few Macs based on the M2 silicon lined up for debut later this year, but it appears the company has started testing the next-generation M3 lineup of processors. According to the latest edition of Bloomberg's PowerOn newsletter, Apple has begun putting multiple variants of the M3 silicon through its paces.

One of the most significant upgrades is the fabrication process. Compared to the M2 lineup based on TSMC's upgraded 5nm process, the M3 series will make a big 3nm leap. Theoretically, that translates to a significant jump in raw performance and energy efficiency. But in addition to the inherent fabrication tech upgrade, Apple is also lining up the M3 generation for a core architecture boost.

The first wave of machines with an M3 series processor inside will arrive towards the end of the year or early next year. Among them are the next-gen MacBook Air, MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips inside, and iMacs. But in the meanwhile, Apple is also said to be readying an Ultra SKU for the M2 silicon, while the future remains uncertain for the top-tier M2 Extreme variant and whether it's destined for a Mac Pro refresh.