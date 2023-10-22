This 20TB Cloud Storage Deal Could Easily Replace Google Drive And Apple iCloud
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Get 20TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for life for just $89.97 (reg. $1,494) through October 23rd only.
Every business and individual can benefit from having a reliable cloud storage solution. If you're on the hunt for early holiday gift opportunities, check this out. Through October 23rd, you can get 20TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for life for just $89.97 (reg. $1,494).
This affordable 20 terabytes of backup storage comes with a range of attractive features and capabilities. This deal gives users lifetime access to their data without limits or recurring payments. It supports mobile uploads, large file formats, and it makes it easy for users to monitor the progress of active uploads with sensitive data.
Encryption and secure uploads to keep your data safe
Once you have your video files, graphic files, audio files, and whatever else you need to back up, you'll be able to easily find what you're looking for by taking advantage of Prism's Quick File Preview. You can also create shareable links to make data files accessible and downloadable to co-workers, colleagues, collaborators, and anyone else you wish. Prism also offers 30 days of trash recovery, if you accidentally hit delete.
It prioritizes keeping users' data safe with AES 256-bit and HTTPS encryption to ensure safe storage and transfers.
Get 20TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for life for just $89.97 (reg. $1,494) through October 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Prices subject to change.