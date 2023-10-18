10 Incredible Airshows Every Aviation Enthusiast Must See At Least Once
Each year, across the country and even around the globe, airshows are hosted at airports and airstrips with surprising frequency. It seems on any given weekend in regions with good weather, an airshow is probably happening somewhere. Furthermore, these spectacles can have a theme or focus that shapes the kinds of displays and exhibitions that will be seen. Unless you live in a remote part of the country, there is probably at least one airshow within a couple of hours' drive sometime in the coming year.
The United States Air Force puts on many shows per year at Air Force bases across the country, using the opportunity to display the incredibly advanced and powerful equipment in service to the taxpayers who funded them. These are the shows where spectators get to see the latest aircraft up close and watch the elite flying teams of the Air Force and Navy show off their skills.
However, not all shows are the same, nor are they all military sponsored. Some are huge affairs while others are smaller but have a broader focus and include elements like classic cars, for example. Some focus on vintage flyers while others showcase privately owned aircraft. Regardless, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, so bring the family for a weekend of high-flying entertainment. For the diehard aviation enthusiast ready to travel to see the biggest and best, here are 10 airshows so incredible you must see them at least once.
Miramar Air Show — San Diego, California
Located in always sunny San Diego is the sprawling Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The U.S. Navy first thrilled a crowd of 300,000 with an aerial show in 1953, continuing the event each year until 1998 when the Marine Corps took over the facility and event.
When approaching the event, the size of the base should indicate how big this show will be. Dozens of aircraft will be present with some opportunities to see and possibly climb into the cockpits. In 2023, the aircraft on display included as a U-2 Dragonlady, F-35B, MV22 Osprey, and C17 Globemaster with live demonstrations by the Navy Blue Angels and the Red Bull Air Force. Perhaps the best display of Marine prowess and crowd favorite was the MAGTF demo, an exercise of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force that simulates close air support with ground troops engaged in precision strikes using multiple aircraft of both fixed and rotary wing types.
Plan ahead as this event draws in as many as 700,000 spectators. Admission is free, although available grandstand seats are ticketed. Traffic entering the event will be heavy -– plan ahead and a good time will be had by all. Security is provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, so you will be in good hands.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh — Oshkosh, Wisconsin
While military airshows are highly choreographed and executed by highly trained officers, Wisconsin has a show where it is possible to be much more hands-on — EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. For this event, thousands of aircraft fly in to take part in the festivities from all over the world. Every July, up to 600,000 people descend on the small town, increasing its population ten-fold for a week of aviation paradise.
At the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture, you will see a huge array of aircraft from vintage biplanes, ultralights, and warbirds to modern military aircraft and everything in between. Aerial demonstrations take place day and night featuring diverse aircraft including an RV-8 kit plane, a WWII Corsair, a guy with a jet suit, a MiG-29, a Twin Beech, an F-22 Raptor, and even a KC-135 Air Force tanker. There are all kinds of exhibits from companies involved in aviation as well as opportunities to learn about the industry and how to become a pilot yourself.
Whether you are interested in coming to see upcoming models of aircraft on display or just to take the family to see the aerobatics, AirVenture has you covered. The airport that hosts this event has plenty of room for setting up vendors and activities, along with displays of some incredible aircraft. Anyone planning to visit would be wise to prepare well in advance as there is no way you could see it all — even with a plan.
Reno Air Races — Reno, Nevada
The annual aerial show in Reno is a bit different from most as rather than being just an exhibition, this is a full-blown competition pitting pilot against pilot on a planned course over the Reno-Stead Airport. Pilots enter into one of seven classes to race planes such as biplanes, vintage military planes, or even jet-powered fighter trainers that reach speeds of up to 500 mph during the race.
In addition to the races, plenty of other aircraft will be on display around the airport and individual races will have aerial displays and stunt flying throughout the event. The 2023 show was also visited by an Air Force A-10 Warthog and Navy F-18 Super Hornet for a couple of aerial demonstrations. They even had jet-powered truck racing happening on the runway. In between races, you are sure to want to visit some of the aircraft present for the National Aviation Heritage Invitational vintage aircraft competition or get up close to a U-2 spy plane, F-35 Lightning II, CH-47 Chinook helicopter, or the massive USAF C-17 Globemaster heavy hauler cargo plane.
The Reno Air Races have been going on since 1963. Tickets are very reasonable with most single-day passes costing around $30 to $40 depending on which type of ticket you buy. However, it has been announced that 2023 was the last race in Reno but that another venue will be selected for next year as the organizers look for a new home for the event.
Royal International Air Tattoo — Gloucestershire, U.K.
In British vernacular, a tattoo is an outdoor show performed by multiple military outfits, especially involving music and marching. In the U.K., there is no finer tattoo than the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire. Held at RAF Fairford in the west of England near the Welsh border, this annual event is one of the largest in Europe and features performers from as many as 25 nations for about 200,000 spectators.
Although the British Isles are infamous for rainy and cloudy weather, that doesn't stop them from putting on an impressive show. Not only does it include the expansive and capable Royal Air Force, teams from air force units of the United States, Italy, France, Spain, and others from Europe and Asia. Furthermore, dozens of exhibits are displayed around the air base, including interactive displays for children, the Village Green for food and shopping, and the RAF Experience, where festival goers can get up close and personal with members of the RAF to learn about what its members do and what its like to serve the King in supersonic jets.
The Air Tattoo is a must-see experience for anyone in the U.K. in July. Visiting this event will also give you ample opportunities to explore the Cotswolds and take in the rich history of the area, which features architecture and castles dating back hundreds of years.
Pacific Airshow — Huntington Beach, California
Starting in 2016, the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California has a brief history but has quickly become the largest airshow in the world by total attendance. Thanks to its location off the coast of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, up to three million spectators are expected over the three days of the event, with several hundred thousand taking up residence on the beach. Furthermore, except for the most prime viewing spots in reserved seating, anyone can grab a spot on the beach at no charge. Even better, those with boats are welcome to join from the water outside of the "sterile aerobatic box" patrolled on jet skis by the Coast Guard.
The 2023 event roster included 23 performers, including the USAF Thunderbirds, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, U.S. Navy Parachute Team, and several more military and civilian participants. A ticket grants access to the grounds of the airshow with seating and some on-the-ground activities. However, because it is held along a beach boulevard of a major suburb, scores of restaurants and shops are right across the street, providing endless activities for the whole family.
Past events have had bonus entertainment in the form of the Ocean Cup boat race to Catalina in 2023 and the Afterburner Music Festival in 2019. This show combines some of the best qualities you could hope for — amazing aircraft, beautiful sunny California weather, and no admission price.
London Airshow — London, Ontario
About 120 miles east of Detroit, the London International Airport in Ontario hosts the London Airshow each September. While this show has been hosted at the airport for many years, it pivoted to continue operating through the COVID-19 pandemic with SkyDrive, which changed the format to allow families to drive onto the grounds and enjoy the show from their cars. This format was so successful and so well received that organizers have kept it and it continues today.
At the London Airshow, you can expect to see a stunning mix of modern and vintage aircraft, with many piloted by pilots from Canadian and American military services. One of the stars of the show is, of course, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing on their home turf. The Snowbirds are a group of elite pilots from across all of the Canadian defense forces who join together to perform aerobatic shows in Canadair CT-114 Tutor jet trainer aircraft.
Although these jet trainers are less capable than advanced F-35 or F-16 fighter jets, in the hands of the Snowbirds, they create an engaging and impressive show. While London, Ontario is a smaller locale to host such a show, they make up for it by putting on one of the biggest and best airshows in North America. Now that tailgating is part of the experience, there is more reason than ever to make it out to the event.
Mid-Atlantic Air Museum World War II Weekend — Reading, Pennsylvania
For more than three decades, the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum has hosted its World War II weekend in Reading, Pennsylvania, each summer. What makes this airshow an event worth visiting is its combination of shows put into one. With a focus on WWII, all aircraft to participate are military planes used in the war. Furthermore, the whole weekend is filled with WWII-related activities, including reenactments of battles on the ground and in the air using authentic machines and equipment of the era performed by people in authentic uniforms.
Fans of WWII fighter aircraft will relish the impressive array of planes at this event. Past demonstrations have included the B-29 Superfortress, P-51 Mustang, Curtiss Warhawk, and a Mitsubishi Zero. Additionally, some of these planes are available to take a demonstration flight. Limited seats are available, but those lucky enough to get a ticket can choose from a B-17, Douglas C-47, P-51 Mustang, and more.
Perhaps the most remarkable portion of the show is the reenactments of battles set in recreated settings in France and Iwo Jima, featuring soldiers and civilians wearing period-correct clothing while using equipment from the era while driving authentic tanks, trucks, and other armored vehicles. Axis and Allies are represented with some participants dressed as historical figures, from General Patton to the young PT boat commander John F. Kennedy.
The stars of this show are the aircraft, some of which engage in simulated dogfights. The size and scope of this show are impressive, meaning you should plan to get there early every day to attempt to take it all in.
Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest — Battle Creek, Michigan
While Michigan winters get quite harsh, the summers are mild and pleasant, making the weather perfect for visiting the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Fest. With attendance in excess of 100,000 people, this airshow doubles the population of Battle Creek for five days of entertainment and showmanship with a huge variety of displays.
The W.K. Kellogg Airport has hosted this event since 1980. Activities are available throughout the week and you can enjoy hot-air balloons, nightly live music, a family-friendly carnival, vendors, a marathon, and two evenings of fireworks. The airshow portion of the event features the finest in aviation performance that past events have included the stealth F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Red Bull Skydiving Team, and a P-51 Heritage flight. Field of Flight also offers a few flying troupes offering a sort of zany and daring acts such as Franklin's Flying Circus, which incorporates daredevil stunts and comedy.
This show has something for all –- fighter jets, biplanes, balloons, stunts, and an intense amount of fire. There were some fabulous pyrotechnics accompanying the F-22 raptors in 2023 as well as evening fireworks. If you have nothing better to do next summer, head to Michigan.
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome — Red Hook, New York
Anyone who lives around or visits the Hudson Valley in New York from June through October should plan on stopping by the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Operating since 1966, the Aerodrome is part museum and part airshow but all of it is pure entertainment with a side of learning.
The museum focuses on the early days of aviation and has a number of aircraft from the pre-war era. The collection of vintage aircraft is incredible, with several dozen models from the earliest days of aviation interspersed with a few automobiles of the era. Many of these planes are airworthy and are used for air shows every weekend throughout the season. The crown jewel of the collection is a functional 1909 Bleriot XI, which was the first airplane to cross the English Channel. This Bleriot is serial number 56 and is the oldest flying aircraft in the Americas, taking to the skies on most weekends at the Aerodrome.
The weekly shows are meant to be learning opportunities blended with entertaining exhibitions of how aviation worked more than a century ago, and each day's show has a theme such as "History of Flight" or "World War I." Events run every Saturday and Sunday, with gates opening at 10:00 AM and the airshow at 2:30 PM. The season starts towards the end of June and ends in mid-October.
Aero India — Bengaluru, India
India has held the Aero India in Bengaluru every two years since 1996. This show runs for multiple days and includes participants from almost 100 different countries with exhibitions happening over the sprawling Yelahanka Air Force Station. The airshow includes many fantastic displays of skilled flying but also serves as a conduit for defense industry sales.
Aero India is a production of the Ministry of Defence of India and is organized by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, India's largest military aviation contractor. While the first couple of days are limited to business interests, the last two days are open to the public and include magnificent performances from some of the best military pilots from around the world. For 2023, the United States Air Force joined the Navy and Marines to headline the show with advanced American air power. India showed off its Light Combat Helicopter and Tejas fighter jet along with its fleet of Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and a performance from Surya Kiran, India's elite air force pilot aerobatics team.
All in all, a total of 100 sorties were flown in 2023 by pilots of various countries in dazzling performances of international air power. While Aero India provides spectators with dazzling entertainment, the true purpose of this show, the largest in Asia, is to display India as a leader in advanced aeronautics and to facilitate the export of its indigenous technology. The ability for locals and tourists to enjoy a weekend of amazing flying is a mere bonus.