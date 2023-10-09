5 Of The Best Combo Tool Sets Ryobi Has To Offer
Many tool manufacturers offer combo tool kits that combine several products into a single, convenient set. Not only does this make buying multiple tools easier, but it's often less expensive than buying each tool individually. Ryobi offers several different combo tool sets that mix and match products from its 18V ONE+ system. This has the added benefit of providing you with tools that all share the same battery system — you can swap Ryobi's proprietary 18-volt battery from one tool to the next, and use the same charger for all the included tools. This can save money, time, and space in your garage.
But which Ryobi combo tool set should you go with? It can get pretty confusing when shopping for one because many have overlapping products or power tools that are different sizes from their counterparts in other kits. Plus, they may include tools you don't need or already own. To help you decide which is right for you, here are five of the best combo tool sets that Ryobi has to offer. Their product codes are included so you can make sure any kits you purchase include the right items you're looking for.
18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit
Ryobi calls its 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit the "ultimate combo kit to tackle all DIY projects." While that's an overstatement, to say the least, the six tools included in this kit are all useful and versatile and would make a great addition to any tool collection. The kit comes with a ½-inch drill/driver, ¼-inch impact driver, reciprocating saw, 5.5-inch circular saw, multi-tool, and handheld LED light. Together, these products can help you take care of a wide range of tasks and projects around the home.
All six tools are part of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ system, and the kit includes an 18-volt charger, as well as a 1.5 Ah battery and 4 Ah battery. A sturdy, handheld tool bag is also included. A circular saw can be a very useful inclusion in a combo tool kit, but you might find the 5.5-inch tool that comes with this set too small for some DIY tasks. A larger saw could come in handy, and you may need to purchase one separately if you're planning on bigger jobs. The 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit has product code PCL1600K2 and is available for $299 from Home Depot. According to the retailer, the six tools would cost $570 if purchased separately.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit
The "HP" in Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit stands for "high performance." It's an appropriate qualifier, because the cordless models included in this kit are fairly powerful, despite being compact and lightweight. The four tools are also ones you're likely to use often: a ½-inch drill/driver, a ¼-inch impact driver, a three-inch cut-off tool, and a one-handed recip saw.
In addition to the four tools, the kit comes with two 1.5 Ah batteries and a charger, as well as a 6-inch wood blade, metal cut-off wheel carbide abrasive blade, diamond tile blade, double bin, and a tool bag. It also comes with a rolling toolbox that makes this combo kit an especially smart purchase. The rolling unit comes with nine-inch all-terrain wheels and a 200-pound load capacity, so it's a solid option for lugging around your tools, whether it's across worksites or from your tool shed to the other side of the house.
If you're planning on keeping your tools in the garage and don't really need to be carrying them around in a wheeled case, then you might be better off buying the tools separately or as part of a different combo kit to save money. However, if you do need portability, the rolling toolbox is a great addition to an already solid combo kit. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit is available from Home Depot for $279 and has product code PSBCK124K2.
18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit
The Ryobi 18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit is one of the larger offerings from the tool company, providing enough power tools that you'll be able to get a lot of stuff done without needing anything else. The kit includes a ½-inch hammer drill, four-mode ¼-inch impact driver, four-mode ½-inch impact wrench, 7.25-inch circular saw, reciprocating saw, 4.5-inch angle grinder/cut-off tool, multi-tool, and a handheld LED light. All eight cordless tools conveniently use Ryobi's proprietary 18-volt ONE+ batteries. Two batteries are included in the kit, as well as a charger and either two tool bags or one larger one.
One problem to consider when purchasing larger combo kits like this one is whether you're paying for tools you might already own. The larger the kit, the likelier it is you already have at least one of the products it comes with. However, if you're starting a tool collection from scratch or want to expand upon some of the more unusual items you already own, Ryobi's 18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit is a good choice. It has the product code PBLCK108K2 and is available at Home Depot for $749.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Drill and Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit
Two-tool combo kits are as small as a combo kit can get, but they can still come in handy. For one thing, you're saving more money than you otherwise would if you'd bought the tools separately. Also, since both items in Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Drill and Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit share the same battery system, you can more efficiently and conveniently keep both tools powered and at the ready. A drill/driver and impact driver are often two of the most commonly used power tools around the house, making this a basic and essential kit that's great for everything from small apartments to larger homes and offices.
Both the ½-inch drill/driver and ¼-inch impact driver are compact and lightweight, which is useful for overhead applications and in harder-to-reach places. The 18-volt batteries powering both tools give them plenty of oomph, as well. The impact driver can produce up to 1,700 inch-pound of torque, while the drill/driver can generate up to 400 inch-pounds.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Drill and Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit (product code PSBCK01K) is available from Home Depot for $179. It comes with two 1.5 Ah batteries, a charger, and a tool bag — but keep in mind that at some point you'll likely need a bigger combo kit or additional tools in order to accomplish a wider range of tasks and projects around the house.
18V ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit combines a ½-inch drill/driver, 5.5-inch circular saw, random orbit sander, hand vacuum, and handheld LED light into a single toolset that can be especially useful when working with wood. The tools are all part of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ system, so the included batteries give their brushless motors enough power for many jobs. The drill/driver is capable of generating 515 inch-pounds of torque, while the 5.5-inch circular saw can make over 215 cuts per charge. The random orbit sander can produce 10,000 OPM, allowing for a smooth and swirl-free finish.
One potential downside to buying this set is that it shares the same problem that all medium-sized combo kits do: it might be too big or too small for your needs. If you're looking for a wide-ranging collection of tools to accomplish most — if not all — of your DIY tasks and projects, then you may need a bigger kit. Conversely, there's a chance you already own at least one of the tools included in this particular set. However, if you could use all five products included in Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit — as well as the tool bag and two ONE+ 18V batteries and charger it comes with — that won't be a problem. The set has product code PCL1503K2 and can be purchased from Home Depot for $199, which is currently 41% off its normal retail price.