Get Windows 11 Pro And Microsoft Office 2021 For The Lowest Price On The Web

TL;DR: This bundle includes an upgrade to Windows 11 Pro on three devices and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 with eight apps. Until October 7, get it for just $49.97 — a price you can't find on Amazon.

If you're a Windows user who's holding onto their trusty desktop or laptop, it may also be time for you to make some upgrades. How about getting Windows 11 Pro and the latest version of Microsoft Office apps for life? With our savings event that's similar to Amazon Prime Day, you can grab both upgrades for only $49.97, normally $418.99.

If your PC is still running on Windows 10, you might be surprised that Windows 11 has an entirely redesigned user interface. You'll notice a centered bottom taskbar, rounded app corners, new icons, and all-new productivity features like snap layouts and widgets.

Beyond a refreshed design, you're also unlocking supreme security. Activate BitLocker device encryption to safeguard everything on your hard drive, and use Windows Hello to set up biometrics login and multi-factor authentication. You also get built-in Windows and Microsoft information protection to protect your personal data from leaks.

Your purchase includes an activation key that allows you to upgrade three devices to Windows 11 Pro. Update your home and work computers or share with family members.