Graf Zeppelin: Germany's Unfinished Aircraft Carrier Of WWII

Many people believe Nazis had some of the most advanced technology of World War II. The Messerschmitt Me-163 Komet was probably the fastest plane in the skies back then, even if it was neither safe nor fuel efficient, and Nazis also planned to bomb New York City using a plane that doubled as a space shuttle. The latter idea might explain why, after the war, the U.S. recruited many ex-Nazi scientists to work in more beneficial fields via Operation Paperclip. But for every technological marvel Nazis produced, at least five of their mechanical machinations failed.

World War II historians recognize how Nazis devastated shipping lanes with U-boats (aka. submarines) and steamrolled fortified positions with blitzkrieg maneuvers. However, Nazi military tactics had one glaring hole: Nazis never fielded aircraft carriers. Most people know how effective these floating runways were during numerous campaigns — the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor was carried out by the Japanese aircraft carriers Akagi, Kaga, Sōryū, Hiryū, Shōkaku, and Zuikaku.

While other Axis powers frequently used carriers, the Nazis never did, but not for lack of trying. Before World War II even started, Adolf Hitler approved of a plan to manufacture several carriers, starting with the Graf Zeppelin. But, quite ironically, the Nazi war efforts (and the age-old Nazi tradition of stabbing everyone in the back) torpedoed the Graf Zeppelin and all subsequent Nazi aircraft carriers.