Jennifer Aniston's First Big Buy Was A Really Cool Car
Jennifer Aniston honed her acting chops in several off-Broadway shows before first appearing on television in 1989. Born Jennifer Joana Aniston on February 11, 1969, she achieved superstardom in 1994 for portraying Rachel Greene on the iconic hit show "Friends." The show became a worldwide hit, making Aniston one of the highest-paid TV actors alongside her equally popular co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer. She eventually made the Hollywood leap and starred in numerous hit movies while extending her wings to the movie production and business world.
With an estimated $320 million net worth, Jennifer Aniston's garage is typical of Hollywood royalty. She has a Bentley Continental GT, a Range Rover, a Porsche 911 Targa, and a Toyota Prius. But unlike fellow Hollywood bigwigs like Tom Cruise and Jay Leno, who started their careers in cheap, humble conveyances, Jennifer Aniston's first big splurge after making it big was fit for her growing superstar status.
Jennifer Aniston bought a Mercedes-Benz SL with her first paycheck
In a recent video interview with Popsugar, Jennifer Aniston said she bought a white Mercedes-Benz 280 SL with her first big paycheck. "It was there for a long time, it could have been over two years," said Aniston, referring to the vintage Benz before she bought it. Admittedly, she has good taste in cars since the W113 Mercedes 290 SL is one of the most sought-after classic Benzes today.
Manufactured from 1967 to 1971, enthusiasts refer to the Mercedes 280 SL as one of the most reliable production cars of the brand. However, Aniston thinks otherwise. After forking over a cool $13,000 (a considerable sum in the early 1990s), she drove the Benz home. However, her newfound love affair with the 280 SL took a sour turn shortly after buying it.
"And then I drove it, and then drove it again," said Aniston. "And it never drove again. It was a lemon, and that's why it's been sitting there." We have no word if the ill-fated Mercedes is still part of her awesome car collection. We hope she hasn't sold it since a mint Mercedes 280 SL could fetch up to $335,000 at the auction block.