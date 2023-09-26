Jennifer Aniston's First Big Buy Was A Really Cool Car

In a recent video interview with Popsugar, Jennifer Aniston said she bought a white Mercedes-Benz 280 SL with her first big paycheck. "It was there for a long time, it could have been over two years," said Aniston, referring to the vintage Benz before she bought it. Admittedly, she has good taste in cars since the W113 Mercedes 290 SL is one of the most sought-after classic Benzes today.

Manufactured from 1967 to 1971, enthusiasts refer to the Mercedes 280 SL as one of the most reliable production cars of the brand. However, Aniston thinks otherwise. After forking over a cool $13,000 (a considerable sum in the early 1990s), she drove the Benz home. However, her newfound love affair with the 280 SL took a sour turn shortly after buying it.

"And then I drove it, and then drove it again," said Aniston. "And it never drove again. It was a lemon, and that's why it's been sitting there." We have no word if the ill-fated Mercedes is still part of her awesome car collection. We hope she hasn't sold it since a mint Mercedes 280 SL could fetch up to $335,000 at the auction block.