Porsche 911 Targa by Ares Design is a one-off beauty

The 992 series Porsche 911 Targa is already a thing of beauty. However, Italian auto builder and coachbuilder Ares Design – renowned for creating luscious renditions of production cars like other Porsches and a Tesla Model S convertible – has come up with something unique. So unique, in fact, that it’s a one-off creation for a very discerning (and wealthy) client.

It may not seem evident at first glance, but Ares Design’s new body kit for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Targa is as tasteful as it is discreet. Courtesy of the design folks at Modenese Centro Stile, the integrated carbon fiber body kit increases the rear width by a modest 3.14-inches, more than enough to give the car a more commanding stance. It’s also 1.5-inches wider at the front than stock.

We usually dislike shiny bits on a two-door convertible sports car, but this latest creation from Ares is giving us second thoughts. Perhaps it has something to do with the matching silver wheels, silver mirror caps, and silver Targa roof, but the result is subtle aggression with a touch of premium style. Also evident are silver trim on the front bumper and side skirts, while silver vents on the front wheel arches add a classier vibe.

After glamming up the outside, Ares Design went to work on the interior. The 911 Targa now has tan cowhide upholstery and Ares Design logos and badges on the steering wheel and headrests. Meanwhile, there’s also more power under the hood. Ares Design claims 60 more horsepower from the standard 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine courtesy of a custom exhaust system. A stock Porsche 911 Targa 4 has 379 horsepower, while a Targa 4S has the same engine but outputs 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.

Even without the power upgrade, the Porsche 911 Targa is seriously quick. Dumping power to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox, the Targa 4 goes from zero to 60 mph in four seconds flat. The Targa 4S is even faster at 3.4-seconds. We know how it feels to push at such bewildering velocities, but having a one-off 911 Targa by Ares Design must be a different sensation altogether. No word yet on pricing, but we assume the cost of conversion is not for the faint of heart.