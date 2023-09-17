Why Scientists Want To Build A Giant Telescope On The Moon

"Because it's awesome" might very well be one of the reasons scientists want to build a giant telescope on the moon, and they wouldn't be wrong; it absolutely would be awesome. Fortunately, there are a lot of practical reasons to observe the cosmos from the surface of Earth's largest satellite too, even if the logistics of getting such an endeavor up and running prove to be a little challenging. Okay, exceptionally challenging, but not insurmountable. We may even see the first major lunar construction project break ground — or is it break regolith? — before the end of the decade.

Space is known to be tough on humans, and it's not any easier on telescopes; the James Webb Space Telescope took $10 billion dollars and more than three decades to go from idea to launch, and before it even completed its instrumentation checks the universe had already started throwing rocks at it. The idea of putting telescopes on the moon has been around for a while though, and engineers have come up with some pretty ingenious methods for working around the unforgiving environment of the lunar surface.

But the question remains: besides the awesome factor, what makes it worth the considerable struggle to put a telescope on the moon? And how exactly can it be done? Let's dive in.