Why The Thirty Meter Telescope Is So Controversial

It's fair to say the situation around the Thirty Meter Telescope is complicated. On the one hand, astronomers are hoping to build the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), an enormous, next-generation optical telescope, on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Some indigenous Hawaiians, however, are opposed, warning of possible ecological destruction on the site and asserting that their traditional and sacred rights are being violated.

There have been protests, counterprotests and various political maneuvers since at least 2014. Protesters were arrested en masse in 2015 and 2019; demonstrators around the world have marched in solidarity with the Hawaiians, and even the Rock has been onsite for a while. Arguments have been ongoing for the best part of 10 years but with very little movement. Well, at least up until three months ago, when the situation changed dramatically.

The current standoff between astronomers and protestors over Mauna Kea is rooted in a fairly simple question of sovereignty: whose land is it, who gets to use it, and how. Many of these questions have yet to be answered, hence the controversy, though at least a handful of facts are not in dispute.