The Big Myth About The Moon You Need To Stop Believing

What we commonly refer to as "the dark side of the Moon" is just the side we never actually see from Earth. According to NASA, we only see the same side of the moon because it rotates on its axis (about every 27 days) at the same rate that it orbits around the Earth (every 27.322 days). Because of this special effect known as synchronous rotation (a form of tidal locking), the moon looks like it remains fixed and still in the sky.

The term "dark side" is also technically inaccurate because that side of the moon gets just as much sunlight as the one we always see from Earth. A better term for the "dark side" of the moon is the "far side." No, not the comic strip by Gary Larson. A former NASA scientist named Dr. James O'Donoghue created an animation that shows precisely how sunlight moves across the moon as it circles the Earth and proves that every nook and cranny eventually gets lit up regularly.

O'Donoghue said in a 2019 Tweet that we can still say "dark side of the moon," but the term they use in astronomy is "night side." At this time, Pink Floyd has not announced any official plans to change the name of their 1973 album.