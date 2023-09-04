The Reason Why Fast N' Loud Was Cancelled

Some TV shows wear their hearts on their sleeves and tell viewers exactly what they can expect right from the off. All the information you need is right there in the title. The Discovery Channel's "Fast N' Loud" perfectly exemplifies this. The formula was a simple one: the proud petrolheads of Dallas' Gas Monkey Garage toured the nation in search of some glorious classic cars in need of some TLC, then serviced them, tweaked them, celebrated them, and had a phenomenal time putting them through their paces.

Watching these majestic vehicles being renovated and seeing exactly how much they sold for when Richard Rawlings and his crew had finished with them triggered something primal in the brains of auto lovers worldwide. In December 2013, as Season 4 was drawing to a close, the show hit 3.176 million viewers in the U.S. alone. Its run would continue until May 2020, when the memorable final episode, "Flippin' The Bird," featuring DeMarcus Ware and a majestic retro Firebird, premiered.

Granted, it may not always have torn up the ratings, but "Fast N' Loud's" long run certainly topped several other similar auto shows that have come and gone. Why did it end seemingly abruptly? Its star wanted, or rather needed, to move on.