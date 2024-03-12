Here's What Happened To Richard Rawlings After Fast N' Loud
Popular with automotive fans for almost a decade, "Fast N' Loud" was a show that documented the crew of Gas Monkey Garage throughout their various restoration adventures. Richard Rawlings, the charismatic owner with a gift for uncovering classic cars and making deals, kept audiences entertained as the pressure of deadlines and financial stakes continually rose. But, eventually, all good things come to an end, and the show's run came to a close in 2020. Following the final episode, many fans wanted to know why "Fast N' Loud" was canceled after such a successful number of seasons.
The other big question on viewers' minds has been where the show's cast is now — like "Fast N' Loud" star Sue. Audiences are, of course, naturally curious about Richard Rawlings, one of the main stars, and the fate of Gas Monkey Garage following the end of the series. Fortunately, Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage are still moving forward with even more ambitious projects than before, and you can still get a peek into the garage via the Gas Monkey Garage YouTube channel and the "Monkey Trap w/Richard Rawlings" podcast.
Rawlings is focusing on high-end projects
One issue that plagued the crew during the Discovery show's filming was the limitations of the format, which dictated project scope. Gas Monkey Garage could not dive into more complex or time-consuming builds because it didn't work well for episodic content. Following the show's conclusion, Rawlings expressed the desire to take the garage in a new direction. His latest focus is on extreme and unique projects like a 6x6 Humvee or a French-made recreational tank.
In the last year or so, Rawlings has put up several Gas Monkey Garage vehicles for auction to help fund new projects. The Dallas, Texas-based garage is interested in getting their hands on more exotic cars like those in the Lamborghini and Ferrari families. Working on iconic high-end Italian and German sports cars comes with a lot of risk in terms of financial investment and finding buyers. Purists may balk at projects that stray too far from the original spirit of these premium automobiles, so the pressure to deliver is monumental.
Gas Monkey Garage is creating original content
Richard Rawlings hasn't forgotten about the sizeable fanbase of "Fast N' Loud" and continues delivering automotive content on YouTube. The Gas Monkey Garage YouTube channel offers regularly uploaded new content and a library of more than 600 videos going back over a decade. So those who want to catch up with Rawlings' latest endeavors can easily do so through the video platform.
In addition, Rawlings also has recorded 12 episodes of a podcast called "Monkey Trap w/ Richard Rawlings." Content spans several subjects beyond the garage, including bad Tinder dates and NFTs. Rawlings has also been a guest on several other podcasts like the "Adam Carolla Show," "The Joe Rogan Experience," and "Bertcast." In addition to the garage, successful merchandising, and other profitable ventures, Rawlings is estimated to have a net worth of around $18 million. So, fans can rest assured that his contributions to the automotive market aren't at risk of fading anytime soon.