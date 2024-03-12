Here's What Happened To Richard Rawlings After Fast N' Loud

Popular with automotive fans for almost a decade, "Fast N' Loud" was a show that documented the crew of Gas Monkey Garage throughout their various restoration adventures. Richard Rawlings, the charismatic owner with a gift for uncovering classic cars and making deals, kept audiences entertained as the pressure of deadlines and financial stakes continually rose. But, eventually, all good things come to an end, and the show's run came to a close in 2020. Following the final episode, many fans wanted to know why "Fast N' Loud" was canceled after such a successful number of seasons.

The other big question on viewers' minds has been where the show's cast is now — like "Fast N' Loud" star Sue. Audiences are, of course, naturally curious about Richard Rawlings, one of the main stars, and the fate of Gas Monkey Garage following the end of the series. Fortunately, Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage are still moving forward with even more ambitious projects than before, and you can still get a peek into the garage via the Gas Monkey Garage YouTube channel and the "Monkey Trap w/Richard Rawlings" podcast.