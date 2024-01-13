What Ever Happened To Sue From Gas Monkey's Fast N' Loud?
When "Fast N' Loud" — a reality show based on self-proclaimed petrolheads who came together to service and modify cars — premiered on Discovery Channel, it became a hit and received consistently high ratings. In fact, the show did so well that two subsequent spin-off shows called "Misfit Garage" and "Fast N' Loud: Demolition Theater" followed shortly.
Anyone who watched "Fast N' Loud" likely remembers the show's host, Richard Rawlings. He and his crew from Gas Monkey Garage would go through a great deal of effort to restore old cars. Once that was done, these cars would be sold to the highest bidder, so the garage could turn a profit.
From time to time, Gas Monkey Garage would pass niche restoration jobs to other professionals, and one such specialist was Sue. A fan favorite who was affectionately referred to as the "Upholstery Queen," Sue appeared in multiple episodes, and was the go-to person for any upholstery work that came Rawlings' way.
Despite her popularity and apparent talent, Sue stopped appearing on the show abruptly. While this wasn't exactly uncommon, given that several crew members left the show citing creative and professional differences, Sue's real reason for leaving the show never came to light.
Where is Sue now?
Sue's career in auto upholstery began after she reupholstered a 1968 Ford Gran Torino that belonged to her husband. Business did well enough for Sue to set up her own store called ASM Auto Upholstery in Dallas, Texas, in 1990. Surprisingly enough, Sue is still a business owner, and a successful one at that.
While it appears that her wit and personality on "Fast N' Loud" got the audience's attention, Sue has not been hurting for clients since her departure from the show. Case in point: Sue expanded her ASM Auto Upholstery store from a 1,000-square-foot garage to an 8,800-square-foot space. She runs a tight ship and has employed nine people, too.
Her dedication and love for the job seem to have paid off because Sue now has clients from all around the world. In her free time, the Upholstery Queen enjoys working for the ASPCA and checking out car shows. Her business also maintains an active social media presence, allowing her to connect with a broader audience.
Is Gas Monkey Garage still around?
"Fast N' Loud" was a favorite among auto enthusiasts worldwide. So, it came as a shock when Rawlings announced on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the show would be ending. When speaking to Joe Rogan, Rawlings stated, "I've exited Discovery, and, uh, I'm a free agent. We're going to be doing some cool things in 2021."
While "Fast N' Loud" had a successful run, fans of the show have likely wondered whether Gas Monkey Garage was still around. The answer is yes, and Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage have even sponsored a few motorsports. Although Gas Monkey Garage is still in business, a scroll through ASM Auto Upholstery's Instagram account reveals that Sue may not be in close contact with Richard Rawlings or his crew anymore.
It's very possible that both ASM Auto Upholstery and Gas Monkey Garage have been focusing on their own clientele and business growth, independently of each other, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.