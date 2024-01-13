What Ever Happened To Sue From Gas Monkey's Fast N' Loud?

When "Fast N' Loud" — a reality show based on self-proclaimed petrolheads who came together to service and modify cars — premiered on Discovery Channel, it became a hit and received consistently high ratings. In fact, the show did so well that two subsequent spin-off shows called "Misfit Garage" and "Fast N' Loud: Demolition Theater" followed shortly.

Anyone who watched "Fast N' Loud" likely remembers the show's host, Richard Rawlings. He and his crew from Gas Monkey Garage would go through a great deal of effort to restore old cars. Once that was done, these cars would be sold to the highest bidder, so the garage could turn a profit.

From time to time, Gas Monkey Garage would pass niche restoration jobs to other professionals, and one such specialist was Sue. A fan favorite who was affectionately referred to as the "Upholstery Queen," Sue appeared in multiple episodes, and was the go-to person for any upholstery work that came Rawlings' way.

Despite her popularity and apparent talent, Sue stopped appearing on the show abruptly. While this wasn't exactly uncommon, given that several crew members left the show citing creative and professional differences, Sue's real reason for leaving the show never came to light.