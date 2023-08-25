Polestar 4 'Chauffeur' Self-Driving Tech Promised For New EV SUV: What It Can Do

Chinese-Swedish EV maker Polestar has just launched its electric SUV coupe — the Polestar 4 — in China, and while the rest of the world will need to wait until 2024 for the vehicle to arrive, we know much more about the car than we did when it debuted back in April. The Chinese variant of the Polestar 4 rolls onto roads with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) called SuperVision, featuring 11 external cameras, an internal camera, and a radar module.

While it's a given that its ADAS feature will also make it to the global version, Polestar has just confirmed that the global variant of the EV will also debut "Chauffeur," an autonomous driving system developed by Israeli technology company Mobileye. The Polestar 4 will also become the first production car to deploy Mobileye's Chauffeur when it launches globally next year.

Chauffeur is a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving technology that promises to go beyond existing systems like Tesla's Autopilot and Ford's BlueCruise. Once deployed, it will allow Polestar 4 owners to plan completely automated, eyes-off, end-to-end highway trips in the car. Outside of highway driving, it'll power eyes-on automated driving. Chauffeur will be powered using Mobileye's EyeQ6 chips, the same that run the Polestar 4's SuperVision ADAS system.