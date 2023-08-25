Here's What Made The Stuka Ju-87 So Good

One of the Nazi's most emblematic pieces of military ordnance, and perhaps the most feared plane of World War II, was the "Screaming Bird of Prey" — the Junkers Ju-87. It's better known as a "Stuka," short for Sturzkampfflugzueg — the German word for dive bomber.

The plane that resembled a "flying swastika" had a terrifying banshee wail and several innovative systems that, when combined, struck as much psychological fear into the hearts of the enemy as it did physical damage. While its golden era of terror was a short-lived four years from 1939 to 1943, the aircraft was born much earlier.

To understand just how good the Ju-87 was compared to other dive bombers of the era, we need to go back to the beginning of air warfare, which more or less began a decade earlier.

The first historically recognized "preplanned and practiced dive-bombing attack" occurred in 1918. The U.S. Army Air Forces' 2nd Lt. Henry Brown, who almost become a Double Ace during WWII, was flying a British-made Royal Aircraft Factory S.E. 5a when he came across German supply ships cruising a canal in France. Brown locked on a target, dove and dropped a fragmentation bomb, victoriously sinking the ship.

British military forces mimicked this style until they attempted an attack on ground forces, which failed so profoundlythey immediately ceased. But the American pressed on.